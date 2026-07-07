SAC Health Acquires Former Rite-Aid Building to Expand Care to the High Desert

"This future SAC Health clinic brings primary and specialty care directly to where High Desert families live, minimizing travel barriers by establishing a location in Victorville, California." – Maryellen Westerberg, COO for SAC Health Post this

Currently, SAC Health operates clinics in San Bernardino as well as a dedicated location in Barstow. The addition of the future Victorville clinic will strategically bridge the geographic gap between these existing hubs. For years, patients residing in the High Desert and desert valley regions have had to travel approximately 35 to 40 miles in either direction to receive care at the San Bernardino or Barstow facilities. The new Victorville clinic will bring these vital resources directly to the local community, dramatically reducing travel times and improving healthcare consistency.

"Looking ahead, this new clinic represents a vital step forward in bringing primary and specialty care directly to where High Desert families live," said Maryellen Westerberg, DrPH, RDN, Chief Operations Officer for SAC Health. "By establishing a closer, more accessible location in Victorville, we are looking forward to minimizing long travel barriers and creating a dedicated space for health, healing, and community partnership."

While an official opening date has not yet been established, typical timelines for projects of this scale require approximately two years to complete extensive renovations. SAC Health is dedicated to meticulously designing the space to serve not just as a medical facility, but as a true "healing place" for patients.

Once open, the Victorville clinic will help eliminate critical regional healthcare barriers, ensuring that residents in the area have closer, more reliable access to the specialized and preventative care they deserve.

Further updates regarding construction milestones, specific service offerings, and official opening dates will be shared as the project progresses. News and updates about SAC Health may be found at sachealth.org.

About SAC Health

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the United States. It provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations, including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health delivers whole-person, faith-based care to patients across five counties in Southern California, covering 43,000 square miles and nearly a quarter of California's total area. It has 11 clinics in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, with services in family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, dentistry, behavioral health, and over 40 other medical and surgical specialties. More information about SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.

Media Contact

Jemellee Ambrose, SAC Health, 1 9092144642, [email protected], sachealth.org

SOURCE SAC Health