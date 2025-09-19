SAC Health Announces $10 Million Gift from Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate New Brier Campus Opening

"Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation's $10 million gift is a testament to their dedication to improve the well-being of San Bernardino residents. It will also allow us to enhance our services and reach more individuals in need." - Jason Lohr, MD, CEO, SAC Health Post this

"We are incredibly excited to increase access and provide vital health services to our community through our new Brier campus," said Dr. Jason Lohr, CEO of SAC Health. "Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation's $10 million gift is a testament to their dedication to improve the well-being of San Bernardino residents. It will also allow us to enhance our services and reach more individuals in need."

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, a long-standing pillar of the San Bernardino community, expressed their commitment to supporting local initiatives that foster health and prosperity.

"This grant award to SAC Health is a critical investment in the Inland Empire region," stated Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. "This region is chronically in a state of social and economic stress and providing access to quality healthcare for our vulnerable populations will uplift all people. The new SAC Health Brier Campus will ensure compassionate and comprehensive care to everyone."

The new Brier Campus will offer primary care services, including family medicine and pediatrics, behavioral health and dental care, while also offering over 40 specialty care services. SAC Health provides basic and integral care to the most vulnerable individuals in the community of which 97% use Medi-Cal. The comprehensive offering is designed to provide an integrated whole-person care experience for patients who may otherwise have struggled with access to basic healthcare.

About SAC Health:

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the United States. It provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients and is accredited by AAAHC (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care). SAC Health provides whole-person, faith-based care to patients across five counties in Southern California, covering 43,000 square miles and nearly a quarter of California's total area. It has 11 clinics in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, with services in family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, dentistry, behavioral health, and over 40 other medical and surgical specialties. More information about SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.

About Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation:

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. The Tribe, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, proudly reclaims their ancestral name—Yuhaaviatam (pronounced "yu-HAH-vee-ah-tahm")— honoring the deep-rooted heritage and enduring legacy of their people. Exercising their inherent sovereign right to self-governance, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is committed to providing essential services to their citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development.

As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains, and high deserts, the Yuhaaviatam have called this region home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

For more information, visit sanmanuel-nsn.gov

