SAC Health Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Campus in San Bernardino

"Our region continues to face the challenge of a growing patient base with diverse needs. Expanding our locations will allow SAC Health to care for the increasing patient population who are also the most vulnerable and underserved," - Jason Lohr, MD, CEO of SAC Health. Post this

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by SAC Health administration, board members, community partners, and staff—along with building partners Gafcon, BNB Builders and Perkins & Will. Greetings and well wishes were shared by Marcopolo Anzora from the Office of Congressman Pete Aguilar and Helen Tran, Mayor of San Bernardino. Attendees were given a sneak-peek of the building progress with tours of the construction.

About SAC Health

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching health center (THC) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the nation. SAC Health provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health is recognized as a Level-3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has over 100 community partnerships to provide whole-person, faith-based care to all its patients. SAC Health has 11 locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including services in family medicine; pediatrics and pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; surgical specialties and more. More information on how to become a patient at SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.

