SAC Health Celebrates Groundbreaking for New Campus in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAC Health, a health center that serves Medi-Cal and Medicare patients, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future five-story campus in San Bernardino. The SAC Health-Brier Campus is expected to open in the Summer of 2025.
The future SAC Health campus sits on a 14.5-acre site that totals over 280,000 square feet and is currently undergoing major renovations to convert the space for medical use. While planning continues to determine the services that will be offered at the future location, it is expected to provide family medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, dentistry, community resource services and other medical specialties to underserved populations in the region, including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. Brier Campus will be the 12th SAC Health location when it opens.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by SAC Health administration, board members, community partners, and staff—along with building partners Gafcon, BNB Builders and Perkins & Will. Greetings and well wishes were shared by Marcopolo Anzora from the Office of Congressman Pete Aguilar and Helen Tran, Mayor of San Bernardino. Attendees were given a sneak-peek of the building progress with tours of the construction.
"Our region continues to face the challenge of a growing patient base with diverse needs," notes Jason Lohr, MD, CEO of SAC Health. "Expanding our locations will allow SAC Health to care for the increasing patient population who are also the most vulnerable and underserved,"
About SAC Health
SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching health center (THC) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the nation. SAC Health provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health is recognized as a Level-3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has over 100 community partnerships to provide whole-person, faith-based care to all its patients. SAC Health has 11 locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including services in family medicine; pediatrics and pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; surgical specialties and more. More information on how to become a patient at SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.
