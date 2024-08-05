SAC Health Family Fair Event Hosts Over 800 Visitors Despite Hot Weather Conditions

This type of event provides many resources to our community but also depends on the support of other organizations. It takes a lot of planning and coordination, but we're committed to bringing it back every year. Post this

The day was also filled with fun activities with guests trying their hand at a dunk tank with SAC Health staff taking center seat in the dunk booth, as well as interacting with animals at a petting zoo. SAC Health also provided free lemonades, coffee, snow cones, and waffles to participants, and plenty of water and a cooling station to help get through the hot day.

"This is our first year getting back to hosting the event to this capacity, since Covid restrictions," says Uloma Nwogu, Community Resource Manager at SAC Health, "and we're so excited to see all the people come out to enjoy the fair! It's the type of event that provides many resources and fun activities to our community but also depends on the support of other organizations. It takes a lot of planning and coordination, but we're committed to bringing it back every year."

City of San Bernardino Mayor, Helen Tran, stopped by the event to meet and greet event participants, volunteers, and staff. Major Sponsors of this year's event include SAC Health's Mission Possible, City of Hope, and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP). Walmart Health & Wellness representative, Randy Silva, presented a grant check for $1,200 to support SAC Health's Community Resource Center.

The Family Health & Fun Fair is only one of many other events organized by SAC Health's Community Resource Center (CRC), which assists individuals or patients with resources to address the social needs that ultimately impact their health, such as housing, food, and transportation. All CRC services are provided at no cost. Other events throughout the year include Community Food Distributions, Diaper Events, and Christmas Toy Giveaway. A list of upcoming and ongoing events can be found at sachealth.org/events.

About SAC Health

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching health center (THC) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the nation. SAC Health provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health is recognized as a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has over 100 community partnerships to provide whole-person, faith-based care to all its patients. SAC Health has 11 locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including services in family medicine; pediatrics and pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; surgical specialties and more.

