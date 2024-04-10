SAC Health Hosts Secretary Becerra and Representative Aguilar Visit to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Efforts to Advance Health Equity in Inland Empire

High-quality health care is being recognized as a right for all, and not just a privilege for the wealthy. Finally, more families than ever in California have the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have coverage. - HHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra Post this

"As an FQHC health center, SAC Health provides health care and support to the most vulnerable in our community," Jason Lohr, SAC Health, CEO noted. "For over a decade, with the help of Rep. Pete Aguilar, he has helped secure over 85 million dollars of HHS grant funds that have supported our programs such as our medical mobile clinic, residency training through our Teaching Health Center funding, HIV care, and Medication Assisted Treatment clinic grants. We look forward to his continued support that will allow us to provide quality health care to those who need it the most."

The pharmacy visit marked a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act and its success in bringing down prescription drug costs. Rep. Pete Aguilar noted that, "while we celebrate these victories, we must also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. Far too many hardworking residents pay too much for prescription drugs and access to basic medical care. I am committed to continue pushing to lower costs and improve health care access in the Inland Empire."

Secretary Becerra's visit was commended for bringing focus to the area's local health care needs and his ongoing support that allows wider access to Medi-Cal and capping the cost of insulin, which has lowered other prescription medication costs. "Here in San Bernadino, and across the country, accessible, high-quality health care is being recognized as a right for all, and not just a privilege for the wealthy. Finally, more families than ever in California have the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have coverage," said Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2022, Rep. Aguilar helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped the cost of insulin at $35/month for Medicare enrollees and lowered insurance premiums for those enrolled through the Affordable Care Act.

About SAC Health

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching health center (THC) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the nation. SAC Health provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health is recognized as a Level-3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has over 100 community partnerships to provide whole-person, faith-based care to all its patients. SAC Health has 11 locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including services in family medicine; pediatrics and pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; surgical specialties and more. More information on how to become a patient at SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.

