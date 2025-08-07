SAC Health Ranked Among Top 10% Health Centers Nationally After Earning Three HRSA National Honors for Achievements in Patient Care

The HRSA awards places SAC Health among the top 10% of health centers in the nation and the only health center in the state of California to receive all three awards. Post this

The National Quality Leader in Behavioral Health distinction indicates that a health center has demonstrated exceptional performance in providing behavioral health services. This recognition highlights that the health center ranks among the top performers in the nation in behavioral health. SAC Health clinics provide a higher percentage of behavioral health services compared to the national average for other health centers.

SAC Health received its third award for High Value Care in recognition for delivering superior, more efficient, and healthier care through cost-effective methods, improved quality, and wider access to services.

"I am so grateful for the Health Resources and Services Administration HHS Awards," says Dr. Jason Lohr, CEO of SAC Health. "I'm proud of the team and the work we do each day serving our communities and advancing our mission to reflect the love and healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is the dedication of every person in our clinics that allows us to care for over 240,000 patient visits every year."

More About SAC Health

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the United States. It provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients and is accredited by AAAHC (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care). SAC Health provides whole-person, faith-based care to patients across five counties in Southern California, covering 43,000 square miles and nearly a quarter of California's total area. It has 11 clinics in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, with services in family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, dentistry, behavioral health, and over 40 other medical and surgical specialties. More information about SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.

