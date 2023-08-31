SAC Health to Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Newly Upgraded Clinic in Barstow

Last year SAC Health opened a clinic to serve the Barstow community, and we hope to offer more access or expand our specialty care services as needed. - Dr. Jason Lohr. Tweet this

Early this year, SAC Health announced the purchase of a 280,000 square feet facility in San Bernardino that will be home to the future SAC Health - Brier Campus that is estimated to open in 2025. SAC Health has opened or announced the opening of a new clinic every year for the last three years. The need for health care services has steadily grown as the population in the inland region continues to increase. "As the largest specialty-based and teaching health center FQHC (Federally Qualified Health Center) in the nation, SAC Health provides world-class care to underserved populations within their own communities," says Jason Lohr, MD, CEO of SAC Health. "Last year we opened our clinic to serve the Barstow community, and we hope to offer more access or expand our specialty care services as needed."

About SAC Health

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching health center (THC) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the nation. SAC Health provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health is recognized as a Level-3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has over 100 community partnerships that enable the health to provide whole-person care to all its patients. SAC Health provides care in ten locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including services in family medicine; pediatrics and pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; surgical specialties and more. More information on how to become a patient at SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.

Media Contact

Jemellee Ambrose, SAC Health, 1 9092144642, [email protected], sachealth.org

LinkedIn

SOURCE SAC Health