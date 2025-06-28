SAC Health Welcomes First Patients to Its New San Bernardino Medical Campus, Highlighting an Important Step to Expanding Medi-Cal Patient Access in the Region

For three years, we have worked diligently to convert this building into a health center that serves our most vulnerable patients in the region. This new facility will allow us to expand our ability to provide care and see 300,000 patient visits in the next five years. - Dr. Jason Lohr, CEO Post this

The new SAC Health Brier clinic expansion started in 2023 when SAC Health purchased the former Wells Fargo regional center building to increase its capacity and provide better access to the growing patient base in the Inland Empire. SAC Health currently sees over 230,000 patient visits per year, with a projected growth of 7% each year.

"For three years, we have worked diligently to convert this building into a health center that serves our most vulnerable patients in the region. Welcoming our first patients was certainly a milestone and testament to the hard work of staff and SAC Health partners to make this new campus a reality," said Dr. Jason Lohr, president and CEO of SAC Health. "This new facility will allow us to expand our ability to provide care and see 300,000 patient visits in the next five years."

SAC Health primarily serves patients who qualify for Medi-Cal and Medicare or through insurance providers like IEHP—a managed care plan for residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

SAC Health Brier will provide services in primary care, pediatrics, dentistry, specialty care, and behavioral health. For the latest updates on the new clinic or for more information, visit sachealth.org/brier-campus.

About SAC Health

SAC Health is the largest specialty-based and teaching health center (THC) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the nation. SAC Health provides comprehensive services to underserved areas and populations including Medi-Cal and Medicare patients. SAC Health is recognized as a Level-3 Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has over 100 community partnerships to provide whole-person, faith-based care to all its patients. SAC Health has 11 locations in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, including services in family medicine; pediatrics and pediatric specialties; obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, and medical specialties; family dentistry; behavioral health; surgical specialties and more. More information on how to become a patient at SAC Health is available online at sachealth.org.

