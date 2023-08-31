Sacha Lodge Unveils Amazon Rainforest's FIRST-EVER Canopy Exploration Crane

Sacha Lodge is thrilled to unveil the very first Canopy Exploration Crane in the Amazon jungle. Guests float 140-feet above the ground to explore nearly two acres of the rainforest canopy in an elevator-like metal basket suspended from a 130-foot jib.

QUITO, Ecuador, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacha Lodge is thrilled to unveil the Amazon's very first Canopy Exploration Crane. Guests float 140-feet above the ground to explore nearly two acres of the rainforest canopy in an elevator-like metal basket suspended from a 130-foot jib. This new attraction is the only one of its kind in the Amazon. It offers a 360-degree rotation by remote control and the metal basket can go forward and backward, up and down, for a redefined and exclusive way of experiencing the Ecuadorian Amazon.