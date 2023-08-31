Sacha Lodge Unveils Amazon Rainforest's FIRST-EVER Canopy Exploration Crane

Sacha Lodge is thrilled to unveil the very first Canopy Exploration Crane in the Amazon jungle. Guests float 140-feet above the ground to explore nearly two acres of the rainforest canopy in an elevator-like metal basket suspended from a 130-foot jib.
QUITO, Ecuador, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacha Lodge is thrilled to unveil the Amazon's very first Canopy Exploration Crane. Guests float 140-feet above the ground to explore nearly two acres of the rainforest canopy in an elevator-like metal basket suspended from a 130-foot jib. This new attraction is the only one of its kind in the Amazon. It offers a 360-degree rotation by remote control and the metal basket can go forward and backward, up and down, for a redefined and exclusive way of experiencing the Ecuadorian Amazon.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new Canopy Exploration Crane. This unique attraction will provide our guests with an unforgettable experience of the Amazon rainforest, allowing them to explore the canopy from a whole new perspective. At Sacha Lodge, we are committed to providing our guests with the best possible experience, and we believe that the Canopy Exploration Crane will be a highlight of their stay with us," said Sacha Lodge management.
All around Sacha Lodge, diversity of species is extraordinarily high. Monkeys are seen quite frequently, ranging from the tiny half-pound pygmy marmoset to the cacophonous 17-pound red howler monkey. Besides monkeys, there may be as many as 60 other species of mammals within the Reserve (not including up to 50 species of bats). Guests might spot an anteater, a three-toed sloth, or even an ocelot. A variety of lizards and snakes can also be found along the trails. Several different boas, vine snakes and even the giant anaconda have been seen during excursions.
Additional attractions at Sacha Lodge include one of the only self-standing suspension canopy walkways in the world, a Kapok tree observation tower, one of the largest butterfly farms in Ecuador, canoe excursions through flooded forest ecosystems, and more. Luxury thatch-roof cabanas blend into the lush surroundings, boasting deluxe linens, air conditioners, and modern bathrooms. Sacha Lodge offers a true jungle adventure in luxurious comfort, amidst the pristine rainforests of Ecuador.
