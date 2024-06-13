Sachi & Co. Dentistry of Torrance, CA, Launches New Website

Sachi & Co. Dentistry (https://www.sachidentistry.com) is excited to launch a new and improved website. After 18 years of providing comprehensive dental services in Torrance, California and the South Bay Area, Sachi & Co. Dentistry is revamping their online presence in order to reach more patients and raise awareness about oral health.
TORRANCE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sachi & Co. Dentistry (https://www.sachidentistry.com) is excited to launch a new and improved website. After 18 years of providing comprehensive dental services in Torrance, California and the South Bay Area, Sachi & Co. Dentistry is revamping their online presence in order to reach more patients and raise awareness about oral health.
As one of the largest multi-specialty practices in the area offering cosmetic dentistry, periodontics, and oral surgery under one roof, Sachi & Co. Dentistry is a unique practice. Rather than going to various specialists for services, patients can visit one office that can handle all of their dental and oral health needs.
The new website is easy to navigate and offers plenty of information for patients about the services provided, insurance, and provides online forms.
With highly qualified dentists and board-certified specialists, the dental team is fully prepared to provide an advanced level of care. Between the dentists currently on staff, the qualifications and certifications are exceptional, including OMFS Program Director at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, one of the top trauma hospitals in the area, and advanced dental implant training.
- Dr. Peter Cacos earned his dental degree from the University of Southern California's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry and enjoys the art of creating healthy smiles for patients.
- Dr. Sachi Fujita earned her dental degree from the University of California, San Francisco and values the personal connections she makes with her patients.
- Dr. Sho Izumi earned her dental degree at the dental school at Loma Linda University and strives to help her patients feel confident about their smiles.
Sachi & Co. Dentistry provides a wide range of dental services in a variety of fields, including:
- Cosmetic Dentistry: Smile Makeovers, Veneers, Teeth Whitening, Clear Aligners
- Preventive Dentistry: Comprehensive Oral Examinations, Dental Cleanings, Dental Sealants, Fluoride Treatments, Custom Night Guards
- Restorative Dentistry: Composite Fillings, Inlays & Onlays, Same Day Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Implant Restorations, Dentures, Partial Dentures, Full Dentures, Implant Supported Dentures, Root Canal Treatment, Extractions, Wisdom Teeth
- Pediatric Dentistry
- Sleep Dentistry: Snoring and Sleep Apnea Treatment
- Periodontal Services: Scaling and Root Planing, Periodontal Laser Therapy, Periodontal Splinting, Crown Lengthening, Gum Grafting, Bone Grafting
- Sedation dentistry: Nitrous Oxide, Conscious Sedation
- Emergency Dentistry
"We offer all the benefits of a large dental practice while maintaining the feel of a small office when it comes to our relationships with patients. Our goal is to create healthy smiles for our patients by meeting all of their dental needs under one roof. The dentists and dental team have a diverse range of expertise that allows us to provide the highest quality care," said Dr. Sachi Fujita.
About Sachi & Co. Dentistry
Sachi & Co. Dentistry is a comprehensive dental practice located at 3440 Lomita Blvd, Suite 340, Torrance, CA 90505. To learn more and schedule an appointment, call 310-530-9893 or visit the website: https://www.sachidentistry.com.
