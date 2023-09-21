Sacramento Attorney Ken Rosenfeld Honored as a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction; New York Times Publishes Recognition Ad

Previously recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction in 2021, California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld of The Rosenfeld Law Firm has been named to the Lawyers of Distinction list of "Power Lawyers" for 2023.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm announces that California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld has been named one of the nation's 64 "Power Lawyers" for 2023 by Lawyers of Distinction, a legal fraternity of lawyers from both the United States and abroad. The recognition honors Rosenfeld for his vigorous and successful performance as a criminal defense attorney in the state of California.
Lawyers of Distinction previously acknowledged Rosenfeld's acumen as a California criminal defense attorney by naming him to the list of 2021 Lawyers of Distinction, a select group of the nation's attorneys who demonstrate excellence in the practice of law as determined by their peers. Once peer-nominated, an attorney's performance must undergo a meticulous examination of professional achievement and ethical scrutiny and be found exceptional in a number of areas, including the following:
- Performance
- Experience
- Special Certifications
- Pro Bono and Community Service
- Honors and Awards
- Educational Background
- Reputation
Rosenfeld has successfully defended nearly 200 criminal defense cases in California across a wide range of case types, from first-degree murder to driving under the influence (DUI defense) and cases involving sex offenses. He furthermore makes media appearances as a criminal law commentator in both regional and national media outlets and offers bar examination preparation to students of constitutional law. A graduate of American University, Rosenfeld is licensed to practice law in the State of California and has also been admitted to the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Northern Districts of California. A seasoned appeals lawyer, Rosenfeld practices in the California Courts of Appeals, the California Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.
"I'm extremely honored to have been recognized as a 'Power Lawyer' for the state of California," said Rosenfeld. "My top priority is serving my clients, and being recognized in this way is extremely gratifying."
In its Sunday Edition on August 13, 2023, the New York Times featured the full list of the nation's 2023 "Power Lawyers" as selected by Lawyers of Distinction.
About The Rosenfeld Law Firm
With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.
