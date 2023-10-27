Sacramento Attorney Ken Rosenfeld Showcases The Rosenfeld Law Firm's Grit, Experience, and Know-How in New Federal Criminal Defense Video

With this video we want to make it known that The Rosenfeld Law Firm is willing and able to go up against the U.S. government and has the track record to prove that. Post this

Attorneys at The Rosenfeld Law Firm handle a wide range of California federal criminal defense cases, including, but not limited to, the following:

Fraud

Bribery

Insider Trading

Embezzlement

Computer Crimes

Forgery

Serious Narcotics Offenses

Child Pornography Distribution

The federal criminal defense attorneys at The Rosenfeld Law Firm practice in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme court, as well as in the Northern, Eastern and Central Districts of California.

Rosenfeld is a member of the American Bar Association and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He has appeared in both local and national media as an expert criminal law commentator and legal expert and serves as a California Bar Exam instructor. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers has twice named Rosenfeld a Litigator of the Year; he was recently honored as a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction.

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

