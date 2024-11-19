Sacramento Photographer Brings Expertise to Premier Photography Conference

Glynns Thomas to Lead "How to Book Headshots for Teams of 5-100 People" Workshop at PPA's 2025 Annual Imaging USA Conference in Dallas, Texas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glynns Thomas of Glynns Thomas Headshots, a leading headshot photography business based in Sacramento, CA, has been invited to share her expertise at Imaging USA 2025, a premier conference and expo tailored exclusively for photography and imaging professionals. The event will take place in Dallas, TX, from February 2-4, 2025, with Ms. Thomas leading a pre-convention class on February 1, 2025.

As a sought-after headshot photographer known for delivering high-quality, professional images for businesses and conventions, Glynns Thomas will teach her class, "How to Book Headshots for Teams of 5-100 People," offering insight into the business and operational strategies she has developed. Attendees will gain practical skills and marketing techniques that help grow a successful headshot business and elevate customer service standards.

"It's an incredible honor to give back to an organization that has supported my own growth as a photographer," said Thomas. "I'm thrilled to be speaking at Imaging USA 2025 and to share the marketing and service strategies that have been fundamental to my business's success."

Glynns Thomas Headshots has established itself as Sacramento's premier headshot provider, delivering polished, professional images that capture both the personality and professionalism of her clients. To learn more about her work, visit glynnsthomas.com.

At Imaging USA, Thomas will be one of over 90 expert instructors presenting to thousands of professional photographers and industry experts from around the globe. Her class joins a lineup of other sessions covering topics such as portrait techniques, marketing strategies, and the latest advancements in digital imaging, software, and drone photography.

In addition to workshops and seminars, Imaging USA 2025 will feature a three-day trade show showcasing cutting-edge photography equipment and related products, as well as North America's largest annual photographic exhibit, which is open to the public.

Imaging USA is the first major photographic event of the year, originally established in 1868 as the annual convention and trade show for Professional Photographers of America (PPA). As the longest-running international photographic convention, expo, and image exhibition in the U.S., it brings together photography professionals from around the world. For more information, visit www.ImagingUSA.com.

