Sacred Heart University Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Outbound Ticket Sales

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacred Heart University Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales.

"As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, we are eager to add the expertise of Taymar Sales U. to our athletics department staff," said Sacred Heart Director of Athletics Judy Ann Riccio. "We admire their staff's dedication and data-focused approach to ticket sales to help us grow attendance and revenue at our home events."

Sacred Heart is Taymar's second client in the state of Connecticut (with UConn) and Taymar's first client in the new Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Pioneers are the second Taymar client in the Atlantic Hockey America league (with Robert Morris) and 26th client overall.

"We've targeted Sacred Heart for quite some time. Judy Ann is building an outstanding overall athletics program, and we're excited to go to work for her and her team," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "This is our fifth school that plays ice hockey and SHU's new Martire Family Arena is one of the best in the nation."

Taymar has hired Brendan Varley as Director of Ticket Sales to oversee all outbound ticket sales efforts in Fairfield, working closely with Sacred Heart Pioneer Athletics to bring a data-driven and proactive approach to increasing revenue.

"We are grateful to Judy Ann Riccio, Steve Conn, Bill Haug and the entire Sacred Heart Athletics team for their vote of confidence in Taymar to grow revenue in Fairfield," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We look forward to recruiting a leader to join our team and make an immediate impact serving Pioneer fans across the state of Connecticut."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Texas A&M University-Commerce, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club, Western Kentucky University, University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Sacred Heart University.

