Sacrix Provides Safe Alternative to Risky Revision Spine Surgery, Publishing Groundbreaking Results in Renowned Spine Journal

Study Objective:

Sacrix's objective was to evaluate the clinical outcomes of patients suffering from sacroiliac joint (SIJ) pseudoarthrosis after failed direct lateral fixation. The study introduces a novel percutaneous lateral-oblique transfixation technique using two variable-threaded screws while preserving the original implants, providing a safer alternative to implant removal. "I was faced with the decision to remove the three lateral implants and leave massive holes in the ilium with the patient still suffering from SIJ pain. The Sacrix percutaneous LESS technique avoided this option and provided a better one," says Dr. William Costigan, Chief Spine Surgeon at a major hospital in California.

Case Description:

Harvard-trained orthopedic spine surgeons detailed the Sacrix technique performed in patients with clinical symptoms and computed tomograms (CT) scans confirming SIJ pseudoarthrosis and loose implants. Patients, enduring preoperative pain for nearly two years before surgery, were discharged on the same day with minimal blood loss. Sacrix SacroFuse® screws, filled with NanoFuse Biologics synthetic bioactive glass and demineralized bone matrix (DBM), exhibited immediate stability and early fusion, resulting in a remarkable 89% decrease in the mean Visual Analog Score (VAS) from 9.5 to 1. Dr. Richard Francis, a pioneering spine surgeon in Houston, Texas, stated, "the Sacrix technique and device is the best option for this problem."

Conclusions:

This groundbreaking report introduces the first-ever reconstructive surgery for revising failed direct lateral implants without removal, mitigating potential neurovascular risks associated with traditional approaches. The Sacrix technique offers immediate stability and documented long-term fusion, marking a significant advancement in outpatient orthopedic spine surgery. "We are humbled, as spine surgeons, to work collaboratively with engineers at KIC Ventures, to constantly innovate outpatient spine surgery technologies and techniques for outpatient surgery," says Dr. Erik Spayde, Harvard-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer at KIC Ventures.

About Sacrix:

Sacrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nanisx LLC and KIC Ventures LLC, is dedicated to advancing outpatient surgical techniques and technologies to enhance patient outcomes. Embracing the proven Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) philosophy introduced by Dr. Kingsley R Chin after his studies at Harvard Medical School and being Chief of Spine Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. Sacrix was FDA approved since 2015 and has been granted several USA patents. Sacrix continues to innovate, reshaping the landscape of sacroiliac joint spine surgery.

