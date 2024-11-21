Saddle Bronc Rider Wyatt Casper and Bull Rider Hayes Weight Join Team Justin

Justin Boots is proud to announce two elite Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) athletes, saddle bronc rider Wyatt Casper and bull rider Hayes Weight, have recently joined Team Justin's top ranked roster of professional rodeo athletes. As they prepare to compete at the upcoming Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Casper and Weight bring exceptional talent, determination, and grit to the Justin Boots legacy.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots is proud to announce two elite Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) athletes, saddle bronc rider Wyatt Casper and bull rider Hayes Weight, have recently joined Team Justin's top ranked roster of professional rodeo athletes. As they prepare to compete at the upcoming Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Casper and Weight bring exceptional talent, determination, and grit to the Justin Boots legacy.

Wyatt Casper, the 2020 PRCA Reserve World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider, has established himself as one of the most dynamic competitors in professional rodeo. With a blend of exceptional skill and unwavering determination, Casper consistently delivers standout performances. His dedication to the sport and steadfast commitment to excellence embody the cowboy values that Justin Boots has honored for over 145 years.

Hayes Weight, a rising star in bull riding, has quickly made a name for himself with his fearless approach and remarkable talent. His determination and ability to thrive under pressure make him an ideal addition to Team Justin as he heads into his second NFR appearance sitting in the number two spot of the PRCA Bull Riding World standings.

"We're excited to welcome Wyatt and Hayes to Team Justin," said Tom Feller, Director of Event Marketing at Justin Boots. "Both exemplify the resilience, strength, and tradition that define the rodeo and Western lifestyle. We're proud to support them as they compete on rodeo's biggest stage."

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, taking place December 5-14, 2024 in Las Vegas is the pinnacle of professional rodeo, showcasing the sport's best athletes. As part of Team Justin, Casper and Weight will represent the brand not only in the arena but as ambassadors of the cowboy way of life.

Justin Boots has long been synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and the Western heritage. Through partnerships with rodeo athletes, Justin continues to champion the sport while equipping athletes with boots designed to perform under the toughest conditions. Fans can follow Wyatt Casper, Hayes Weight, and the rest of Team Justin as they compete at the NFR and throughout the PRCA rodeo season by following @JustinBoots on social media.

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

