Saddleback Communications Announces New Lower Residential Internet Rates

"We're excited to lower our residential rates to provide greater value to our community members. We've both simplified and enhanced our offering by including our Managed Wi-Fi offering." Post this

SRPMIC residents can take advantage of Saddleback's internet services, which offer guaranteed download and upload speeds ranging from 50Mbps to as high as 500Mbps. Saddleback provides a dedicated internet connection that's not shared with other users or oversubscribed, delivering full and dependable bandwidth to the subscriber.

Saddleback's new residential internet services include:

Basic: $39.99 for 50Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi

for 50Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi Standard: $59.99 for 100Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi

for 100Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi Advanced: $69.99 for 300Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi

for 300Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi Elite: $79.99 for 500Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi

"We're excited to lower our residential rates to provide greater value to our community members," stated Ray Napoletano, Vice President of Sales at Saddleback Communications. "We've both simplified and enhanced our offering by including our Managed Wi-Fi offering."

Through Saddleback Managed Wi-Fi, you can connect all your devices with unrivaled speed and reliability — all backed by remote support that takes care of your system for you. Plus, take advantage of these key benefits:

Parental Controls

Malware Protection

8 Data Streams with Zero Lag

Managed Service

Automatic Security Updates

Free Repairs

Monitor Your Network with Our CommandIQ, Protect IQ and ExperienceIQ Mobile Apps

Learn more about Saddleback's residential internet service at https://saddlebackcomm.com/residential-internet-packages/.

For residential internet inquiries with Saddleback Communications, please call customer service at 480.362.7110 or email [email protected].

About Saddleback Communications

Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice, internet and cloud communications services over a highly redundant network on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback provides a wide variety of business communications solutions, including unified communications, cloud contact center, collaboration, SIP Trunking, ethernet access and dedicated internet. The company also leverages its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network to deliver high-quality voice and high-speed internet to its valued residential customers. Learn more at http://www.saddlebackcomm.com.

Media Contact

Phenecia Padilla, Saddleback Communications, 480.362.7090, [email protected], https://saddlebackcomm.com/

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Saddleback), 480.999.5297, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/

SOURCE Saddleback Communications