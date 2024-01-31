Saddleback Communications Announces New Lower Residential Internet Rates

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community-based Internet Provider Reduces Price of Residential Internet Services & Includes Managed Wi-Fi Offering
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saddleback Communications, a provider of highly reliable fiber-based voice, internet and cloud communications services to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), announced today that it is offering new simplified residential internet services at reduced rates that now automatically include Saddleback's Managed Wi-Fi offering.
Saddleback's residential internet services deliver flexible, dedicated, fiber-based connectivity backed by 99.999% uptime and supported by a local customer service team. Saddleback's Managed Wi-Fi offering connects all devices with a high-speed, reliable mobility solution backed by remote management and support.
SRPMIC residents can take advantage of Saddleback's internet services, which offer guaranteed download and upload speeds ranging from 50Mbps to as high as 500Mbps. Saddleback provides a dedicated internet connection that's not shared with other users or oversubscribed, delivering full and dependable bandwidth to the subscriber.
Saddleback's new residential internet services include:
- Basic: $39.99 for 50Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi
- Standard: $59.99 for 100Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi
- Advanced: $69.99 for 300Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi
- Elite: $79.99 for 500Mbps download, FTTH service and Managed Wi-Fi
"We're excited to lower our residential rates to provide greater value to our community members," stated Ray Napoletano, Vice President of Sales at Saddleback Communications. "We've both simplified and enhanced our offering by including our Managed Wi-Fi offering."
Through Saddleback Managed Wi-Fi, you can connect all your devices with unrivaled speed and reliability — all backed by remote support that takes care of your system for you. Plus, take advantage of these key benefits:
- Parental Controls
- Malware Protection
- 8 Data Streams with Zero Lag
- Managed Service
- Automatic Security Updates
- Free Repairs
- Monitor Your Network with Our CommandIQ, Protect IQ and ExperienceIQ Mobile Apps
Learn more about Saddleback's residential internet service at https://saddlebackcomm.com/residential-internet-packages/.
For residential internet inquiries with Saddleback Communications, please call customer service at 480.362.7110 or email [email protected].
About Saddleback Communications
Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice, internet and cloud communications services over a highly redundant network on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback provides a wide variety of business communications solutions, including unified communications, cloud contact center, collaboration, SIP Trunking, ethernet access and dedicated internet. The company also leverages its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network to deliver high-quality voice and high-speed internet to its valued residential customers. Learn more at http://www.saddlebackcomm.com.
Media Contact
Phenecia Padilla, Saddleback Communications, 480.362.7090, [email protected], https://saddlebackcomm.com/
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Saddleback), 480.999.5297, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/
SOURCE Saddleback Communications
