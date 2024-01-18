Saddleback Communications Introduces MyCloud Contact Center Platform

"We're excited to offer our small and mid-sized business customers a new contact center that's tailored to their needs." Post this

"We're excited to offer our small and mid-sized business customers a new contact center that's tailored to their needs," stated Ray Napoletano, Vice President of Sales at Saddleback Communications. "MyCloud Contact Center merges multiple communication channels into a single management platform for agents and offers the advanced capabilities that midmarket businesses need, but at a subscription-based price they can afford."

Saddleback's MyCloud Contact Center is a cloud-based, scalable, customizable and easy-to-use contact center solution that provides business clients with:

Multichannel – Integration of voice, email, and webchat into a single workflow for agents.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Skills-based Routing

Queue Callback

Supervisor Control

Contact Center Agent Client (CCAC)

Salesforce CRM Integration

Screen Pop

Realtime Wallboards

Historical Reporting

"MyCloud Contact Center delivers enterprise-level functionality and user-friendly design at an affordable price point," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Director of Product Management at Saddleback Communications. "But it also offers our business customers easy integration with their Saddleback unified communications platform, creating a better user experience and faster customer interactions."

Learn more about Saddleback's MyCloud Contact Center service at https://saddlebackcomm.com/my-cloud-contact-center/.

For new business inquiries with Saddleback Communications, please call 480.362.7110 or email [email protected].

About Saddleback Communications

Saddleback Communications delivers advanced voice, internet and cloud communications services over a highly redundant network on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Saddleback provides a wide variety of business communications solutions, including unified communications, cloud contact center, collaboration, SIP Trunking, ethernet access and dedicated internet. The company also leverages its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network to deliver high-quality voice and high-speed internet to its valued residential customers. Learn more at http://www.saddlebackcomm.com.

