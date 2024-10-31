Saddleback Mountain Ranked No. 2 in the East by SKI Magazine

"This ranking reflects the passion and hard work of our entire team and the loyalty of our guests who value the unique experience Saddleback offers. We're committed to maintaining the beauty of our mountain and delivering an exceptional, authentic Maine skiing experience." Post this

SKI Magazine described Saddleback's features and atmosphere, noting, "The high-speed quads are brand-new since the mountain reopened in 2020, and that same private equity money has spurred new slopeside condos, a refreshed and homey base lodge, and a swath of newly cut glades that are both expansive and easy to run laps through. If you're an expert skier and don't have a good time in Casablanca, we don't know what to tell you because, as one reader exclaimed, 'Casablanca Glades are the single best spot on any mountain in America.'"

Saddleback boasts one of the highest base lodges in New England at 2,460 feet, offering pristine snow conditions and breathtaking views of Rangeley Lake. With over 600 skiable acres, including 88 acres of glades, and 55 kilometers of groomed cross-country skiing trails, and mountain biking, Saddleback provides an expansive playground to all levels of outdoor enthusiasts.

Saddleback also received high rankings across multiple categories in SKI Magazine's 2025 "Top 10 in the East" guides, highlighting its diverse terrain, fast lifts, snow quality, challenging runs, and expert grooming:

Recent additions to the mountain include a ski in employee housing facility and The Nest, Maine's highest dining experience perched at 3,620 feet, where diners can enjoy signature elevated dishes paired with panoramic views in between runs.

Saddleback's resurgence is fueled by the commitment of Arctaris Impact Investors, a Boston-based impact investment firm dedicated to revitalizing underserved communities. Arctaris' investment enabled Saddleback to reopen in 2020 after a five-year closure, enhance its infrastructure, and solidify its position as an economic driver in the Rangeley region.

Saddleback's season is set to open on Friday, December 6, 2024, with adult lift tickets starting at $65. Events for the 2024-2025 season include Saddleback's fourth annual February Festival, featuring live music, family-friendly events, fireworks and a stunning torch parade.

For more information visit saddlebackmaine.com and follow @Saddlebackmaine.

About Saddleback Mountain

Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley, Maine, is renowned for its natural beauty, challenging terrain, and welcoming community. Named the "Best Ski Mountain" in Maine by Down East Magazine readers for three consecutive years (2022-2024) and ranked No. 1 in Overall Satisfaction by New England Ski Journal, Saddleback is also a top Indy Pass destination in the East. With a commitment to sustainable practices and community development, Saddleback Mountain is dedicated to preserving the environment and supporting the Rangeley area. For more information, visit saddlebackmaine.com.

Media Contact

Laurel Getz, Saddleback Mountain, 1 2037675963, [email protected], www.saddlebackmaine.com

SOURCE Saddleback Mountain