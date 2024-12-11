Saddlebrook Resort Marks First Milestone in Expansive $92 Million Revitalization

"The opening of our driving range signals another step forward in reviving our iconic Saddlebrook Resort," said Raj Mohan, Saddlebrook Resort's managing director. Post this

"The opening of our driving range signals another step forward in reviving our iconic Saddlebrook Resort," said Raj Mohan, Saddlebrook's managing director. "Each milestone we achieve in this journey will demonstrate our commitment to elevating the Saddlebrook experience for our guests, members and the local community, while also preserving the core of this legendary destination where friends, families and athletes have come to stay, play and train for more than four decades."

"Saddlebrook's new comprehensive practice facility provides guests, members and Saddlebrook Golf Academy students with an ideal environment to improve every aspect of their game," Jones said. "Our team is honored to be part of this storied golf destination's remarkable transformation as they elevate the experience both on and off the course."

The new driving range is the latest enhancement to Saddlebrook's robust lineup of sports and training facilities, including the iconic Saddlebrook Golf Academy with a digital learning studio, indoor hitting bay, BalanceLab and PuttLab for advanced play analysis; the Harry Hopman Academy for tennis with alumni that include Jim Courier, Pete Sampras, Martina Hingis, Andy Roddick, Alex Zverev and John Isner; and Saddlebrook Prep with immersive academic and athletic programs for aspiring pros. The Professional Tennis Registry and Professional Pickleball Registry relocated their national headquarters to Saddlebrook earlier this year, further cementing the property's status as a top training and sports complex.

Additionally, resort guests enjoy access to Saddlebrook's tennis and pickleball courts; a 500,000-gallon Super Pool; an advanced fitness center for cardio and strength training; a 7,000-square-foot spa; a menu of family events and activities; and more.

The renovation of Saddlebrook's indoor meeting and event spaces is also underway. Once complete, the resort's more than 30 versatile ballrooms and boardrooms, accommodating up to 1,400 guests, will offer sports, corporate and social groups a homebase to gather in Tampa Bay.

In spring 2022, Mast Capital partnered with Amzak Capital Management to acquire the 480-acre Saddlebrook Resort, making a long-term commitment to invest, renovate and expand the property. In addition to the resort renovations, the property's new ownership also plans to develop a new town center with a mix of uses that will add 465 rental apartments, 25 townhomes, 75,000 square feet of retail and office space, and a pedestrian promenade. Nearby, within the property grounds, it will also build a 120-unit townhome community and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of Saddlebrook's Rees Jones-designed driving range, offering residents and guests the opportunity to experience one of the resort's most coveted amenities," said Jordan Kornberg, Chief Investment Officer at Mast Capital. "This extensive renovation reflects our unwavering financial investment and steadfast commitment to reestablishing Saddlebrook as a premier world-class destination. We are excited to continue advancing our comprehensive renovation and development plans, which align with the increasing demand for exceptional housing and commercial services in Tampa's dynamic Wesley Chapel community."

Saddlebrook Resort is located 30 minutes from Tampa International Airport and the area's best attractions. Saddlebrook is part of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a collection of independent resorts and hotels by Pyramid Global Hospitality. Keep up with news from Saddlebrook Resort on Instagram and Facebook.

