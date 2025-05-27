SAFasia Inc. and Emerging Fuels Technology Sign an MOU to Support the Development of Multiple SAF Projects in the Philippines

"At the heart of this initiative is our commitment to converting the country's abundant agricultural and animal waste into a primary feedstock source, reducing environmental pollution from uncontrolled waste disposal." - Ditmar Gorges, SAFasia. Post this

This unique combination of technologies will serve as the foundation for a series of SAF production plants that SAFA is planning to deploy across the Philippines and Southeast Asia. The MOU outlines the intent to establish a comprehensive MLA, covering a wide range of activities including process integration studies, feasibility assessments, and pilot testing at EFT's research and pilot facilities in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Comments from Both Parties

Ditmar Gorges, Managing Director of SAFasia, stated: "We are very pleased to formalize our collaboration with Emerging Fuels Technology, integrating their expertise alongside Caphenia's state-of-the-art reformer system into our projects.

This MOU represents a significant step forward in advancing cost-effective and carbon-efficient SAF production in the Philippines, laying the groundwork for a transformative approach to sustainable fuel development. At the heart of this initiative is our commitment to converting the country's abundant agricultural and animal waste into a primary feedstock source, reducing environmental pollution from uncontrolled waste disposal, and contributing to broader environmental protection efforts."

Mark Agee, Vice President, Business Development, EFT: "This Agreement represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of the combination of Caphenia's technology with EFT's technology to create a very competitive SAF capability in a modular format that is easily repeated."

About SAFasia

SAFasia Inc. is driving the transition to cleaner aviation by developing and facilitating investment-ready Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects across Southeast Asia. The company bridges innovation, capital, and strategic partnerships to address the growing demand for SAF both locally and in the European Union.

With a focus on regulatory compliance and project bankability, SAFasia leverages the region's abundant feedstock sources to structure viable SAF solutions at scale. By aligning with tightening global sustainability mandates, SAFasia delivers the expertise, technical framework, and partnerships needed to close the SAF supply gap and advance decarbonization in the aviation sector.

For more information, please visit www.safasia.net.

About Emerging Fuels Technology

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) is a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis and upgrading technologies for producing sustainable, high-performance drop-in fuels and chemicals. Collaborating with syngas providers, EFT converts diverse feedstocks—including biogas, biomass, and CO₂ from industrial and biogenic sources, direct air capture, and seawater capture—into customized solutions. EFT licenses its Technology Platform to third parties, offering engineering and laboratory support, including process design, simulation, catalyst testing, sample production, training, and more.

For more information, please visit www.emergingfuels.com.

