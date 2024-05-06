Safe Boating Campaign's Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day is Friday, May 17, 2024

"Wearing a life jacket is the best choice you can make when recreating on the water. Nobody plans to end up in the water unexpectedly." Peg Phillips, Executive Director, National Safe Boating Council Post this

Here's how to participate:

1. Wear a life jacket wherever you work

2. Snap a picture

3. Post the picture on social media with the hashtag #wearyourlifejacketatworkday

4. Tag the Safe Boating Campaign (@boatingcampaign)

Boaters will randomly be selected to win prizes from the Safe Boating Campaign throughout the day.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three out of every four recreational boating fatalities in 2022, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

"Wearing a life jacket is the best choice you can make when recreating on the water. Nobody plans to end up in the water unexpectedly," continued Phillips.

There are many options for boaters when it comes to choosing a life jacket. When selecting a life jacket, a boater should check that it is U.S. Coast Guard approved, appropriate for the water activity, and fits properly.

National Safe Boating Week will take place following Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day from May 18-24, 2024. During this week, the Safe Boating Campaign will provide daily tips for boaters on social media. Follow the Safe Boating Campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @boatingcampaign.

The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The campaign offers a variety of free and paid resources to support local boating safety education efforts. Learn more at https://safeboatingcampaign.com.

About the National Safe Boating Council

Established in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council is the foremost coalition for the advancement and promotion of safer boating through education, outreach, and training. For more information about NSBC programs and professional development opportunities, visit https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

Media Contact

Peg Phillips, National Safe Boating Council, 703-361-4294, [email protected], https://safeboatingcampaign.com

SOURCE National Safe Boating Council