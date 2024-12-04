Safe Chewing Can Reduce Anxiety in Dogs During the Hectic Holidays

Our Bow Wow Buddy is the original safety device that lets dogs enjoy their favorite treats, while redirecting that nervous energy that builds during the holidays. Post this

Smarter Chewing to the Rescue

To counter holiday anxiety, dog parents can encourage their pets to chew on healthy alternatives like bully sticks. Chewing calms dogs. It's a natural behavior with cognitive health benefits that include triggering the release of endorphins and mental stimulation.

Bully sticks and long-term chews are popular holiday gifts that can be given to dogs, keep them busy and help them self-soothe, but these treats should be properly secured to help prevent choking when dogs get to the end of the chew. Bow Wow Labs' first-of-its-kind product, the Bow Wow Buddy® Safety Device, is proven effective at keeping chews and bully sticks in place to help prevent choking or intestinal blockage that could result from a dog swallowing the last bit of a chew.

Dog Choking Hazards – A Big, Expensive Problem You May Have Never Heard Of

Bow Wow Labs commissioned independent third-party research that showed:

Half of all dog parents provide chew sticks on a weekly basis or more often, but 60% of them are unaware of the related health risks; and

Veterinarians estimate nearly 6 million dogs swallow an unchewed portion of a chew stick each year, leading to more than 1 million vet visits and $450 million in expenses for dog parents.

"Our Bow Wow Buddy is the original safety device that lets dogs enjoy their favorite treats, while redirecting that nervous energy that builds during the holidays," said Bow Wow Labs President, Brian O'Neil. "It's a safer way for dogs to chew and gives pet parents peace of mind."

O'Neil adds that a dog named Finn inspired the invention of the Bow Wow Buddy when he swallowed and choked on a piece of a bully stick treat.

"When we realized there was nothing on the market to help keep Finn and other dogs safe while enjoying chews and bully sticks, we created the Bow Wow Buddy," O'Neil said. "Because it's important for dogs to chew."

Safety should be a top priority when offering a dog any chew. Accidental choking is possible as the treat becomes smaller, a problem that a reliable safety device can help solve.

"Bully sticks – the most popular type of chew – are a nutritious, one-ingredient, high-protein treat that also provides stress-relieving benefits for dogs that chew them," said Johnna Devereaux, chief nutrition officer at Bow Wow Labs. "But the last one to two inches of a chew stick can cause choking or an internal blockage, making pet supervision during chew time and the use of a companion safety device like the Bow Wow Buddy critical."

The Bow Wow Buddy Is Designed for Safe Chewing

The Bow Wow Buddy bully stick and chew holder was created for and tested by dogs of all sizes. Veterinarian-approved and third-party tested, the Bow Wow Buddy comes in five sizes to accommodate dogs of any weight. It's made in the United States of durable, BPA-free nylon and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Reengineered in 2024 with a new smarter Twist Screw, the Bow Wow Buddy is designed with four points of contact and two teeth that allow different sized chews to be more securely held in place. It works with bully sticks, collagen sticks, split antlers, cheese chews and more.

The Bow Wow Buddy and other Bow Wow Labs products are available at BowWowLabs.com and Amazon. A special edition Bow Wow Buddy Holiday Starter Kit is 20% off with code WOW20 through December 24 only at BowWowLabs.com. This holiday gift for dogs includes:

Bow Wow Buddy Safety Device (choice of five sizes)

5-Pack of SafeFit™ Bully Sticks

Stay-fresh storage jar

Holiday gift bag and tag

Prices vary based on the Bow Wow Buddy size, and satisfaction is 100% guaranteed.

About Bow Wow Labs

Founded in 2017, Bow Wow Labs develops innovative products that offer pet parents A Smarter Way to Wow™ dogs. Bow Wow Labs goes beyond standard pet products and treats to give dogs that extra something great because they believe dogs deserve it. Creator of the Bow Wow Buddy®, the first safety device for dogs, Bow Wow Labs helps dogs enjoy treats and satisfy their instinctual desire to chew in a smart, healthy way. The company created National Pet Choking Prevention Day, which falls on June 22 every year, to raise awareness of pet choking and ways to prevent it. Bow Wow Labs was named one of 10 fastest-growing U.S. pet companies on the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The company also was honored as "Best New Emerging Brand" at SuperZoo 2022, the largest North American pet retail event, and earned the 2024 Pet Insight Vanguard Award for Pet Safety that recognized the company's industry leadership and innovation in the pet industry. For more information, visit http://www.bowwowlabs.com.

