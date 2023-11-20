SAFE Credit Union, Board Chair Commended for Credit Union Advocacy Efforts

"The landscape is constantly changing in today's financial industry," says SAFE CU Board Chair Terrance Tremelling. "We have a duty to our members to ensure their interests are protected." Post this

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to the credit union movement that provides Californians with affordable access to the tools and services helping them to make confident financial decisions," says SAFE Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer Faye Nabhani. "We are thrilled that SAFE's community and social impact work in the Greater Sacramento region is being recognized on a statewide scale."

The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues represent not-for-profit and member-owned financial institutions and advocate for policies that allow credit unions to continue to impact the lives of their members.

The leagues presented the honors during their 2023 REACH Conference. SAFE's advocacy award recognizes the credit union's commitment to drive political action to further credit union policies. The social impact award spotlights SAFE's work to make a difference in communities and enhance members' lives.

Board Chair Tremelling's award showcases his passion to work on behalf of credit unions while inspiring others to do the same. He says the award renews his commitment to "protecting members' financial information and helping them to build their financial freedom."

"The landscape is constantly changing in today's financial industry," says Tremelling. "We have a duty to our members to ensure their interests are protected."

He adds that SAFE reaches out to government representatives to share the credit union's message with support from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues and the Credit Union National Association.

The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues also awarded Tremelling their prestigious J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award for 2020.

In addition to the awards, SAFE Credit Union Vice President of Community Relations and Financial Education Rebecca Delmundo joined the REACH conference as a panelist during its "Credit Union Success Stories" forum.

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

