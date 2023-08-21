SAFE Credit Union CEO Faye Nabhani Joins Greater Sacramento Economic Council

"We are committed to making the Greater Sacramento region an incredible place to live and work where families can prosper and achieve financial freedom," says SAFE Credit Union CEO Faye Nabhani. Tweet this

Nabhani will serve on the board's Executive Committee. SAFE joined the council's Board of Directors in 2021. Each company's CEO or highest-ranking local executive represents their company on the board.

"We are committed to making the Greater Sacramento region an incredible place to live and work where families can prosper and achieve financial freedom," says Nabhani. "I look forward to being a part of bringing businesses, elected officials, and nonprofits together in a collaborative way to support our area's growth. It's always exciting to see new talent join our efforts for growth and success."

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council, a public-private partnership that unites business and community leaders to create one cohesive regional economic development strategy, played a key role welcoming two innovative companies to the region: Solidigm and German-based Bosch Engineering.

"The work we do to catalyze growth, prosperity and equity throughout Greater Sacramento would not be possible without our regional leaders," Broome says. "It is especially important that locally headquartered companies lead efforts to drive economic growth throughout the region."

SAFE's commitment to the region includes its 25-year, $23 million investment in Sacramento's SAFE Credit Union Convention & Performing Arts District.

"We know being involved with GSEC also helps us build a true connection to continue to support the ongoing value and success of our investment in the SAFE Credit Union Convention & Performing Arts District," Nabhani says.

In January, Nabhani took the reins of the 83-year-old credit union as SAFE's first female CEO. During her first year she has focused on boosting member service and reorganizing the credit union's senior leadership team to include a Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Chris Harris, and a Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Jerrod Keller.

