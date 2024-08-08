SAFE Credit Union Chief Financial Officer Alexis Fitzpatrick honored with a C-Suite Award

"This honor is a testament to how committed SAFE is in supporting the Greater Sacramento region and helping our members build financial freedom." SAFE Credit Union CFO Alexis Fitzpatrick Post this

The C-Suite Awards honor executives from different disciplines who are instrumental in the success of their organization and who have made their mark in the Greater Sacramento business community.

Fitzpatrick was selected by the Sacramento Business Journal based on her leadership at SAFE where she has taken an active role in leading budgetary strategy and providing financial oversight for the $4.6 billion credit union. Fitzpatrick is responsible for all facets of SAFE's Finance Department, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and treasury. She serves as a key member of the credit union's Senior Executive Team, providing insight and guidance into SAFE's financial condition and performance, as well as participating in the organization's strategic and business planning activities.

She plays a significant role in determining loan and savings rates for SAFE members, and in 2023 her guidance led to strong loan growth and a remarkable 441% increase year over year in the dividends SAFE provided to members with savings accounts, from $10 million in 2022 to $57 million in 2023.

The C-Suite Award also honors Fitzpatrick for her community involvement with the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the American River Parkway Foundation and the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, where she focused her efforts on strengthening the local economy and improving the quality of life for residents.

SAFE Credit Union is a $4.6 billion credit union headquartered in Folsom, California, serving 236,000 members in its service area of 13 counties in the Greater Sacramento region. Insured by NCUA.

Carole Ferguson, SAFE Credit Union, 916-836-6318

