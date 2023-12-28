SAFE Credit Union Grants $10,000 to Overnight Childcare Crisis Nursery

"We are so humbled and proud to be able to provide funding for such an extraordinarily impactful program in our area," says SAFE Credit Union VP Community Relations and Financial Education Rebecca Delmundo. Post this

The grant provides funding for the nursery's Safe Stays Crisis Respite Care program. The crisis nursery – one of only four in California – is the only crisis nursery licensed to provide overnight crisis childcare in Yolo County.

"Our vision at the nursery is that every child grows up in a safe, stable, and loving home," says Yolo Crisis Nursery Executive Director Heather Sleuter. "We are thrilled to partner with SAFE Credit Union on this grant. It will enable the nursery to care for more vulnerable children and their families in our community."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, an estimated one in four children in the country experience abuse or neglect in their lifetime. The most recent available data from KidsData, an organization that promotes the health of children in California, shows 43 reports of abuse or neglect per 1,000 children were made in Yolo County in 2020.

The Safe Stays program provides between 2,000 and 2,500 stays for children annually, including 100 parents and children in crisis benefitting from the program that offers a caring and home-like environment for visitors.

"We are so humbled and proud to be able to provide funding for such an extraordinarily impactful program in our area," says SAFE Credit Union Vice President of Community Relations and Financial Education Rebecca Delmundo.

The Yolo Crisis Nursery, founded in 2001, offers free, 24-hour nurturing childcare for infants and children up to the age of 5 and provides wraparound services for parents and caretakers.

