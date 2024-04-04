SAFE Credit Union Grants $15,000 to Nonprofit Dedicated to Preventing Falls

"Donors like SAFE Credit Union allow us to help more and more people. We are very, very thankful to have received this grant," Rebuilding Together Sacramento Executive Director Bonnie Patterson Post this

"We have an aging population in the Sacramento area that are finding it harder and harder to do the things they love. Much of that is because they can't get in and out of their homes safely," says Rebuilding Together Sacramento Executive Director Bonnie Patterson. "Donors like SAFE Credit Union allow us to help more and more people. We are very, very thankful to have received this grant."

In 2023 Safe at Home volunteers and staff helped 623 area individuals in 400 homes in El Dorado, Sacramento, San Joaquin counties and in West Sacramento.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four older adults over 65 experienced a fall in 2020 – equating to an average of 3 million subsequent visits to emergency rooms each year.

"SAFE Credit Union has a long history of helping improve the health of residents through philanthropy in the communities we serve, and Rebuilding Together's Safe at Home program exemplifies that support," says SAFE Credit Union Vice President of Community Relations and Financial Education Rebecca Delmundo.

Founded in 1991, Rebuilding Together Sacramento works to fill the need and enhance affordable housing for families, older adults and those with disabilities.

Rebuilding Together Sacramento's grant was one of two grants selected by a public vote to receive $15,000. Foster Youth Education Fund also received a $15,000 grant for its program supporting former foster youth in the Sacramento region with financial scholarships, as well as laptops for students enrolling or attending a college, university or trade school.

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

