SAFE Credit Union Hosts SBA Awards Ceremony for Small Business Owners from Across the California Capital Region

SAFE Credit Union Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending Ken Getz explained the credit union values the T.H.R.I.V.E. professional development program's approach in providing small business owners with training centered on helping each other grow their enterprises.

"As each of the business owners stood up to be recognized and told everyone about their unique business journey, it was apparent that they all wanted to stay connected after the ceremony," Getz said. "As they built their businesses, they had to wear a lot of hats, and it often left them feeling like they were all alone in their journey. They sincerely appreciated the camaraderie between the participants, and they all left with a great support network."

The T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined Program, brought by Isom Global Strategies on behalf of the U.S. Small Business Administration, consists of eight learning modules, each with theme-based units and topic-specific lessons including strategic planning, being an effective leader, and driving sales.

The 2024 Sacramento T.H.R.I.V.E. graduates and businesses are:

Amy Schmidt, A.B.S. Builders Inc., Colusa

Ingrid Galvez, American Staffing Service Inc., Sacramento , Arden-Arcade

Angela Birts, Birts Equity and Inclusion Solutions LLC, Modesto

Sandy Hampton, California Learning Center, Sacramento

Anu Jekal, Data Surge LLC, Folsom

Ivy Hernandez, Ivy's Wood Creations, Roseville

Amanda Stahl, Mountain Aerial Technician LLC, Auburn

Erick Nava, Casa Los Abuelos, Placerville

Robin Lee, Coastal Mountain Timber Inc., Camino

Mark Tornatore, OK Tire Stores Inc., Sacramento

Chris Davis, Reliable Home Solutions, West Sacramento

Whitney Thorniley, Sacramento Acupuncture Project, Sacramento

Ed Snow, Snow Properties, Stockton

Phil Hinkel, UBS Mechanical, West Sacramento

Michael Deas, Watercourse Engineering Inc., Davis

Joel Gaytan, Wavesure LLC, Sacramento

A not-for-profit financial institution, SAFE Credit Union provides business services including commercial loan products with reduced fees.

