SAFE Credit Union Hosts SBA Awards Ceremony for Small Business Owners from Across the California Capital Region

In supporting the U.S. Small Business Administration's professional development program T.H.R.I.V.E., the credit union underscores its commitment to businesses offering goods, services and employment opportunities while directly and indirectly impacting its membership.
FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses, communities and its members, SAFE Credit Union recently celebrated graduates from the Sacramento District U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined program at its corporate headquarters in Folsom in Northern California.
The credit union hosted the awards ceremony for participants – from Auburn and Folsom to Stockton and Modesto – who completed the intensive six-month SBA business leadership course.
SAFE Credit Union Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending Ken Getz explained the credit union values the T.H.R.I.V.E. professional development program's approach in providing small business owners with training centered on helping each other grow their enterprises.
"As each of the business owners stood up to be recognized and told everyone about their unique business journey, it was apparent that they all wanted to stay connected after the ceremony," Getz said. "As they built their businesses, they had to wear a lot of hats, and it often left them feeling like they were all alone in their journey. They sincerely appreciated the camaraderie between the participants, and they all left with a great support network."
The T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined Program, brought by Isom Global Strategies on behalf of the U.S. Small Business Administration, consists of eight learning modules, each with theme-based units and topic-specific lessons including strategic planning, being an effective leader, and driving sales.
The 2024 Sacramento T.H.R.I.V.E. graduates and businesses are:
- Amy Schmidt, A.B.S. Builders Inc., Colusa
- Ingrid Galvez, American Staffing Service Inc., Sacramento, Arden-Arcade
- Hector Barajas, Amplify 360 Inc., Sacramento
- Angela Birts, Birts Equity and Inclusion Solutions LLC, Modesto
- Sandy Hampton, California Learning Center, Sacramento
- Anu Jekal, Data Surge LLC, Folsom
- Ivy Hernandez, Ivy's Wood Creations, Roseville
- Amanda Stahl, Mountain Aerial Technician LLC, Auburn
- Erick Nava, Casa Los Abuelos, Placerville
- Robin Lee, Coastal Mountain Timber Inc., Camino
- Mark Tornatore, OK Tire Stores Inc., Sacramento
- Chris Davis, Reliable Home Solutions, West Sacramento
- Whitney Thorniley, Sacramento Acupuncture Project, Sacramento
- Ed Snow, Snow Properties, Stockton
- Phil Hinkel, UBS Mechanical, West Sacramento
- Michael Deas, Watercourse Engineering Inc., Davis
- Joel Gaytan, Wavesure LLC, Sacramento
A not-for-profit financial institution, SAFE Credit Union provides business services including commercial loan products with reduced fees.
About SAFE
SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.3 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.
