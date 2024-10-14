SAFE Credit Union Now Offering Digital Gift Cards from National Retailers

"Digital gift cards offer an extra level of purchasing power," says SAFE Credit Union Chief Technology Officer Mike McCarthy. Post this

Gift Card+ gift cards can be purchased through SAFE Credit Union's Online Banking or Mobile App in amounts ranging from $5 to $500 each, with each earning from 2 to 30 percent cash back.

"Our Gift Card+ program supports our promise to increase digital experiences and engagement with our members," says SAFE Credit Union President and Chief Executive Officer Faye Nabhani. "Providing more 'ease of use' to upload these gift cards, and at a savings, for friends and family or to shop for everyday purchases is a prime example of how we are working to help our members build financial freedom."

The rewards program also offers an opportunity for the credit union to share with its members and consumers the added convenience and security purchasing digital gift cards can often provide.

"Digital gift cards offer an extra level of purchasing power," says SAFE Credit Union Chief Technology Officer Mike McCarthy. "They come directly into your email, and you can forward them to participants. No more losing a physical card in a drawer somewhere or having yet another piece of plastic to throw away."

The digital gift cards are sent to SAFE members via email and can be easily opened in the SAFE Mobile App's Gift Card+ tool, and in some cases can be uploaded into their personal digital wallets.

The cashback rewards can be deposited directly into a SAFE member's checking or savings accounts or applied toward more gift cards.

A not-for-profit credit union, SAFE shares profits with its members through dividends and low interest loan rates and fees and provides financial education to communities within the 13 counties it serves.

