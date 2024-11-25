SAFE Credit Union Partners with Speakers Series Featuring Noted Speakers of the Day

Based in Northern California, the Credit Union Sponsors the Capital Region's Lecture Series for Fifth Year

FOLSOM, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Credit Union is now offering its members a way to plug into one of the Sacramento region's top lecture circuits geared toward the exchange of ideas.

Members are eligible to receive a free upgrade on seating – worth up to $90 in value – when ordering 2024-25 season subscriptions for the Sacramento Speakers Series at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center.

Speakers this year are tech expert and author David Pogue; retired U.S. Gen. David Petraeus; finance journalist Jean Chatzky; media voice and co-host of IHeartMedia's The Breakfast Club Charlamagne Tha God; and American author and historian Douglas Brinkley. Visit sacramentospeakers.com for dates and times.

Folsom-based SAFE is partnering with the Sacramento Speakers Series to provide the upgrade offer. Members can access the official discount details by logging in to their SAFE accounts.

The credit union began sponsoring the Sacramento Speakers Series in 2014. Since its launch in 2005, lectures have provided an open forum for the exchange of ideas, opinions and perspectives with subjects ranging from world affairs to the environment.

In 2019, SAFE Credit Union announced its 25-year, $23 million commitment and investment into Sacramento's SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts District.

The Sacramento Speakers Series upgrades are exclusively for SAFE Credit Union members and are limited to series subscription purchases. There is no complimentary seat upgrade available on single ticket sales.

Through partnerships with the City of Sacramento, Sacramento Ballet and Sierra-at-Tahoe, SAFE members can also receive additional discounts for SAFE Credit Union Convention and Performing Arts event tickets, food and beverages and Convention Center Starbucks merchandise as well as Sierra-at-Tahoe ski lift tickets and season passes.

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.6 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

