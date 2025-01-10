SAFE Credit Union Sponsors 'Bigs' and 'Littles' at 'Nutcracker' during the Holidays

"We hope experiencing the show together added to the magic and the memories of attending the 'Nutcracker' and the ballet," says SAFE Credit Union Community Impact Manager Lauren LeBov. Post this

Those in attendance were treated to a special reception with lunch and treats as well as memorabilia before meeting Sacramento Ballet Second Company Dancer Abby Burnette.

Building upon its 25-year, $23 million naming rights investment in the SAFE Credit Union Convention & Performing Arts District in Sacramento, SAFE sponsored the event to highlight its commitment to Sacramento's economy.

"SAFE was delighted to bring this special matinee performance of the 'Nutcracker' to Bigs and Littles from our communities," says SAFE Credit Union Community Impact Manager Lauren LeBov. "We hope experiencing the show together added to the magic and the memories of attending the 'Nutcracker' and the ballet."

Big Brother Steven Herrera, who accompanied Keys, says he was grateful for the opportunity to see the ballet together.

"I really appreciated how generous SAFE Credit Union was with the seats and the donor's box and all of the extras," Herrera says adding it was inspiring for Keys to see a performance live and "in-person" instead of on a screen.

Big Sister Stephanie Allen appreciated taking her Little Sister Saliyah Keefer to watch the story of the "Nutcracker" unfold live and to meet ballet dancer Burnette.

"This was Saliyah's first ballet, and I was so grateful for the chance to introduce her to a totally new art form and experience it together," says Allen.

On stage, Sacramento Ballet Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp welcomed and recognized the Bigs and Littles attending the performance.

"Sharing the magic of this holiday tradition with the youth of Sacramento is an incredible opportunity to inspire and ignite a love for the arts," says Krutzkamp.

