SAFE Credit Union's Drive to Collect Flags for Proper Retirement Ceremony a Success

"We were pleasantly surprised that we collected over 300 flags from our members. That far exceeded our expectations." SAFE Credit Union Chief Technology Officer Michael McCarthy Post this

"We were pleasantly surprised that we collected over 300 flags from our members," says SAFE Credit Union Chief Technology Officer Michael McCarthy and the executive sponsor of VALOR. "That far exceeded our expectations. Members brought in multiple flags and had family and friends bring flags to our branches, too."

The initiative "sparked conversations and connections that deepened our relationships with members," McCarthy says.

Those connections are particularly meaningful given SAFE's military history as a credit union originally founded to serve Sacramento-area U.S. Air Force personnel, McCarthy adds.

The drive was so successful that VALOR plans to hold it annually around the summer patriotic holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Independence Day.

"Our branches were honored to be able to provide this service," says SAFE Credit Union Vice President Retail Branches Janine Southwick. "It's another way we can connect with our members and a unique way to show we honor the national symbol."

VALOR chose the flag collection as its first outreach event in part because of the symbol of unity the flag represents.

"Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the American flag and what it represents: unity, freedom, and the enduring spirit of our nation," says Loan Servicing Manager Yvette Tibbs, who leads VALOR. "The flag is a powerful symbol of our shared values and the sacrifices made to uphold them."

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a $4.6 billion credit union serving 236,000 members in Northern California. Insured by NCUA.

Media Contact

Carole Ferguson, SAFE Credit Union, 916-836-6318, [email protected], https://www.safecu.org/

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union