SAFE Credit Union's Drive to Collect Flags for Proper Retirement Ceremony a Success

SAFE Credit Union invited its members and the general public to drop off old U.S. flags at its branches for honorary flag retirement ceremonies.
FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When a new employee resource group (ERG) at SAFE Credit Union that focuses on veterans and military families looked for a way to connect its mission with credit union members, it landed on a unique initiative centered on the nation's flag.
In honor of Flag Day in June and Independence Day in July, members of the Veterans and Loved Ones Resource (VALOR) ERG led a collection drive for flags ready for retirement. From June through early July, they placed bins in SAFE's 20 branches and Contact Center in the Sacramento area and in its headquarters building in Folsom for people to honorably place their flags. VALOR members arranged to forward the flags to a local Cub Scout group for them to conduct honorary flag retirement ceremonies in alignment with the U.S. Flag Code.
"We were pleasantly surprised that we collected over 300 flags from our members," says SAFE Credit Union Chief Technology Officer Michael McCarthy and the executive sponsor of VALOR. "That far exceeded our expectations. Members brought in multiple flags and had family and friends bring flags to our branches, too."
The initiative "sparked conversations and connections that deepened our relationships with members," McCarthy says.
Those connections are particularly meaningful given SAFE's military history as a credit union originally founded to serve Sacramento-area U.S. Air Force personnel, McCarthy adds.
The drive was so successful that VALOR plans to hold it annually around the summer patriotic holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Independence Day.
"Our branches were honored to be able to provide this service," says SAFE Credit Union Vice President Retail Branches Janine Southwick. "It's another way we can connect with our members and a unique way to show we honor the national symbol."
VALOR chose the flag collection as its first outreach event in part because of the symbol of unity the flag represents.
"Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on the significance of the American flag and what it represents: unity, freedom, and the enduring spirit of our nation," says Loan Servicing Manager Yvette Tibbs, who leads VALOR. "The flag is a powerful symbol of our shared values and the sacrifices made to uphold them."
About SAFE
SAFE Credit Union is a $4.6 billion credit union serving 236,000 members in Northern California. Insured by NCUA.
Media Contact
Carole Ferguson, SAFE Credit Union, 916-836-6318, [email protected], https://www.safecu.org/
SOURCE SAFE Credit Union
Share this article