SAFE CU Employees Donate 1,000 Hours During Volunteer Drive

"SAFE employees made one amazing impact on Greater Sacramento communities this year," says SAFE CU Community Impact Specialist Brit Kelleher. Post this

"SAFE employees made one amazing impact on Greater Sacramento communities this year," says SAFE Credit Union Community Impact Specialist Brit Kelleher.

Surpassing last year's 26 Building CommYOUnity Month projects, nearly 200 SAFE employees, including teams from three of the credit union's employee resource groups, engaged in volunteering on a record 44 projects this year. Teams also volunteered at 26 area nonprofits.

SAFE employees raised $1,235 to buy MP3 players, to help with emotional support, and other supplies for the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento. Employees – many from SAFE's Contact Center – collected and donated 111 pounds of food for the River City Food Bank.

This year volunteers helped on a variety of projects ranging from creating holiday kits for young cancer patients to distributing food at area food banks, as well as helping Blue Star Moms assemble care packages for service men and women and painting transitional housing units and facilities.

"I think that we all have a responsibility to one another to help out within our communities," says SAFE Digital Systems Analyst Kristen Wilson, who volunteered at Soil Born Farms.

Volunteers also donated their time at the Elk Grove Food Bank, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, The Gathering Inn, Girls Love Mail, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento Restore, Rancho Cordova Food Locker, Roseville-based Keaton's Childcare Alliance, Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services, Saint John's Program for Real Change, Single Mom Strong, Volunteers of America California and Nevada, Wellspring Women's Center and the Yolo County Children's Alliance.

Volunteerism is a part of the award-winning culture at SAFE – the Sacramento Business Journal this year named SAFE as the Best Place to Work, Very Large Employer.

SAFE employees each receive 16 hours of paid time off every year to volunteer on their own or with their co-workers as a team building exercise.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

Media Contact

Robyn Eifertsen, SAFE Credit Union, 916-809-7002, [email protected], safecu.org

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union