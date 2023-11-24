SAFE CU Members, Guests Filling Salvation Army Angel Tree Wishes this Holiday Season

"We are so excited to join with our members in giving to others this holiday season," says Gina Olson, SAFE Credit Union's senior vice president of Member Services and Operations. Post this

All of SAFE's 20 branches in the Greater Sacramento area are hosting Angel Trees, each bearing tags that include information about a child, including age, clothing sizes, gender, and gift wishes.

SAFE's annual Joy & Kindness program invites SAFE employee teams to use allotted funds from the credit union to support nonprofit organizations during the holidays. This year, SAFE is focusing its giving on the Angel Tree program and invites its members to participate in the holiday campaign as well.

"We are so excited to join with our members in giving to others this holiday season," says Gina Olson, SAFE Credit Union's senior vice president of Member Services and Operations. "Our employees are especially looking forward to working together with SAFE members to make a difference in their communities."

Founded in 1979 in Lynchburg, Virginia, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide new clothing, toys and a holiday meal to thousands of families, children, and seniors each year through generous donations.

"The Salvation Army has so many incredible programs this time of year, but none of them are possible without incredible community support and partners like SAFE Credit Union," says Major John Brackenbury, divisional commander of the Salvation Army's Del Oro Division. "Their partnership is truly a blessing that will help bring Christmas morning to thousands of children."

SAFE provides up to $400,000 in philanthropy, grants, scholarships, and direct donations each year to nonprofits and students.

The Sacramento Metro Salvation Army Angel Tree program runs through Saturday, Dec. 16 with drop off sites in Building C at Cal Expo. For more information visit their website at sacramento.salvationarmy.org.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

Media Contact

Robyn Eifertsen, SAFE Credit Union, 916-809-7002, [email protected], safecu.org

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union