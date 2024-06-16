Safe Harbor Law Firm's Pam Buff Baker Joins the Ranks of Top Elder Law Specialists in Florida

"In anything I've ever done, I've always wanted to be the best and to offer the best advice and guidance to my clients. This certification puts me in an elite class of attorneys in Florida." Post this

For Mrs. Baker and her team of professionals, whose professional praxis is based on helping seniors, board certification adds a layer of trust for discerning seniors and prospective clients looking for an elder law specialist to help with estate planning, managing long-term care, and other concerns unique to the aging population in Florida. It also means Mrs. Baker will continue to be held to a higher standard of professionalism, expertise, ethics, and personal character by the Florida Bar, which conferred board certification upon her based on her experience and knowledge in elder law, as well as dedication to her clients.

What Board Certification Means for Southwest Florida's Seniors

Clients can be assured that their needs are being met by one of Florida's top specialists in elder law. Mrs. Baker has positioned herself in a higher tier of excellence with few peers. Currently, there are only eight (8) board-certified elder law attorneys in Southwest Florida, only three (3) in Naples, and 118 in all of Florida.

"In anything I've ever done, I've always wanted to be the best and to offer the best advice and guidance to my clients. This certification puts me in an elite class of attorneys in Florida," says Mrs. Baker. "I wanted to make sure our firm had the knowledge, training, and expertise to handle complex client issues in the areas of elder law and estate planning. This certification shows our team is able to assist our senior clients at the highest level."

Elder law services at Safe Harbor Law Firm include estate planning, Medicaid planning, asset protection, probate, and trust administration. Safe Harbor Law Firm also conducts regular estate planning workshops to give Florida's seniors a firmer understanding of how to protect their individual legacies, ensure their long-term healthcare needs will be met, and secure a future for their families.

About Pam Buff Baker

This achievement dovetails neatly with Mrs. Baker's record of personal excellence as a scholar, champion athlete, and mother. She was formerly in chemical engineering (magna cum laude, Tulane University) before earning her JD, summa cum laude, from Ave Maria School of Law. She is a Hall of Fame champion golfer. As a varsity player at Tulane, she was an All-American golfer, three-time conference champion, Conference Player of the Year, and Student Athlete of the Year. She balances her professional service with her family, which includes her three children, ages 4, 14, and 16.

