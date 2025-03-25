SAFE Project and Alternative Pain Treatment Directory Announce Strategic Partnership to Prevent Addiction and Overdose Deaths

SAFE Project and the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory have partnered to promote non-addictive pain management solutions and reduce opioid dependence. Through education, advocacy, and increased access to holistic treatments, they aim to prevent addiction and overdose deaths.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Project, a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing addiction and overdose deaths, has joined forces with the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory to expand access to safe, effective, and non-addictive pain management options. This strategic partnership aims to reduce reliance on opioids and other addictive substances by promoting evidence-based, holistic pain treatments.

The opioid crisis continues to devastate communities across the United States, with over 100,000 overdose deaths recorded annually. Many individuals initially exposed to opioids are prescribed them for pain management, underscoring the urgent need for alternative, non-addictive solutions. By working together, SAFE Project and the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory seek to educate the public, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about safer pain relief options, ultimately preventing addiction before it starts.

"This partnership represents a crucial step in educating the public on alternatives to opioids, while also addressing a root cause of addiction," said Jeff Horwitz, CEO at SAFE Project. "By raising awareness of non-opioid pain treatment methods, we can help people manage their pain safely and while reducing the risk of opioid dependence and overdose."

The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory is a leading online resource connecting individuals with information about natural pain relief, holistic healthcare providers who specialize in non-pharmaceutical pain relief techniques and recommended natural pain relief products. Through this collaboration, the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory will work alongside SAFE Project to provide educational materials, promote alternative therapies, and enhance access to qualified holistic practitioners.

"We are honored to partner with SAFE Project in this critical mission," said Cindy Perlin, CEO of the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory. "Millions of people suffer from chronic pain, and they deserve options that don't put them at risk of addiction. Together, we can create a meaningful impact by guiding individuals toward safer, proven solutions."

The partnership will include joint awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and advocacy efforts to shift the conversation around pain management and addiction prevention. SAFE Project and the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory will also collaborate with healthcare providers, policymakers, and community leaders to drive systemic change.

For more information about the partnership and available resources, please visit www.SAFEProject.us and www.paintreatmentdirectory.com.

Media Contact

Cindy Perlin, Alternative Pain Treatment Directory, 1 5184396431, [email protected], www.paintreatmentdirectory.com

Jeff Horwitz, SAFE Project, 1 7032014914, [email protected], www.safeproject.us

SOURCE Alternative Pain Treatment Directory