Safe Retrieve teams up with DogWatch® and its Dealer network to offer SkyShepherd®, a wearable GPS Dog Fence, to pet parents seeking comprehensive GPS containment

SkyShepherd, designed, developed, and assembled in the USA, offers a cutting-edge solution for modern pet parents. Leveraging 25 granted U.S. and International patents, SkyShepherd combines advanced GPS technology with an intuitive design to provide:

Patented Shepherding Training Methodology: Provides smart, moment-specific feedback to guide your dog within their safe zone gently.

Positive Reinforcement: uses a "safe tone" to signal when your dog is in their safe zone, reinforcing good behavior and accelerating learning.

24/7 Yard Monitoring System with alert zone notifications, on-demand location look up, and battery indicator monitor with low-battery notification. The system ensures the ultimate peace of mind! PLUS, NO SUBSCRIPTION FEE!

Unlimited Boundaries: SkyShepherd doesn't limit the number of boundaries you can have. Create as many as you like to use whenever and wherever you need.

American Ingenuity: Designed, developed, engineered, and assembled in the USA , we ensure top-quality craftsmanship, durability, and style.

Over a decade of rigorous testing ensures robust performance and ease of use, making SkyShepherd a trusted containment solution.

Synergy in Action

DogWatch's network of nearly 200 trusted professionals across the U.S. and internationally provides expert recommendations, installation support, and customized training services tailored to the unique needs of each pet and owner.

Fred King, Founder and President of DogWatch, shared, "SkyShepherd is a state-of-the-art technology designed with the dog's safety and well-being at its core. This partnership ensures that pet parents will have access to unparalleled support and expertise, making SkyShepherd the most comprehensive GPS containment solution on the market".

Kevin Nieuwsma, CEO of SafeRetrieve, emphasized the collaboration's impact: "For the pet parent that desires a professional setup and training, we are thrilled to partner with DogWatch. Their decades of experience and dedication to pet safety perfectly align with our mission to create a world where pets are always safe and connected". The relationship authorizes DogWatch to add SkyShepherd to its product portfolio, enabling its Dealer network to address the growing demand for GPS containment systems, combined with professional setup, personalized training, and local support.

Bringing SkyShepherd to Market

SkyShepherd will be available through the Dealer network by the end of June, following comprehensive training and educational workshops for DogWatch's Dealer network. SkyShepherd was also showcased at the 2025 DogWatch Dealer Meeting, where SafeRetrieve worked closely with dealers to educate them on the product's features and benefits. This collaborative effort ensures every customer receives expert guidance, from initial setup to long-term training and support.

Additional SkyShepherd Features and Benefits:

Smallest Collar in its Class: Lightweight design prioritizes comfort and effectiveness with a long-lasting battery life (40+ hours).

Tailored Training: DogWatch professionals can adjust settings to suit each dog's unique behavior, ensuring optimal outcomes.

Exclusive Prong-Free Design: The SkyShepherd collar features an exclusive contact grid that is more gentle on your dog's skin, reducing the risk of irritation. For dogs with long or thick fur, you can use prongs, if desired.

Patented Innovation: With 25 granted U.S. and International patents, SkyShepherd leads the way in GPS containment technology.

Portable Convenience: Ideal for families on the move, SkyShepherd's portability allows for quick and easy setup in new locations, adapting to the evolving lifestyles of pet parents and their families.

About DogWatch, Inc

Founded by Fred King 35 years ago, DogWatch has built a global reputation for delivering high-quality pet containment solutions. The company's professional network specializes in installation, training, and ongoing local support, ensuring every pet parent receives personalized service and success.

About SafeRetrieve, LLC

Led by CEO and co-inventor Kevin Nieuwsma and Chief Technologist and co-inventor Rod Landers, SafeRetrieve's visionary team behind SkyShepherd. Kevin has a history of bringing breakthrough concepts to marketplace reality, including the implantable pet microchip—used in over 100 million pets globally. Rod has been integrating GPS and other wireless technologies into electronic systems for over 20 years, has made significant contributions to innovations such as an automated landing system for commercial aircraft, an autonomous aerial vehicle to support US troops on the ground overseas, E911 for cellular phones, and many others. Together they are named inventors on more than 30 patents.

SafeRetrieve believes dogs are part of our active lifestyle and should have safe boundaries at home and wherever we go! We are on a mission to create a world where dogs never run away and are always connected to enhance the safety and connectivity between pets and their families.

The company's focus on long-term testing and patented technology underscores our commitment to quality and efficacy.

Media Contact

Kevin Nieuwsma, Safe Retrieve LLC, 1 (651) 307-2781, [email protected], https://skyshepherd.com/

SOURCE Safe Retrieve LLC