Safebox CEO Anil Malhotra Named to Advisory Council at Loyola Marymount University's College of Business Administration

"Middle-market companies face Fortune 500 complexity with far fewer resources — and no room for missteps." — Anil Malhotra, CEO of Safebox LLC Post this

"Southern California's middle-market companies face the same complexity as the Fortune 500, but with less capital, less margin for error, and more to prove," Malhotra said. "At LMU, I want to help prepare leaders who can close the gap between vision and execution — building systems and analytics that drive decisions, move faster than the competition, and deliver results you can measure in the P&L."

As a member of the ISBA/MSBA Advisory Council, Malhotra will contribute industry insights to help keep LMU's business analytics programs aligned with market needs, offer real-world perspectives on industry challenges, and support opportunities for students to engage with the operational realities of scaling companies.

About Safebox LLC

Safebox partners with mid-market and enterprise clients to solve CFO-critical challenges in IT and finance operations — from eliminating costly inefficiencies to ensuring complex initiatives deliver tangible returns. The firm provides IT transformation, managed services, and finance operations outsourcing that reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and enable complex project execution globally. To learn more, visit safeboxllc.com.

About LMU College of Business Administration

For nearly a century, the College of Business Administration at Loyola Marymount University has built a national reputation for developing impactful leaders and bold innovators. CBA is known for its top-ranked programs, academic rigor, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to business ethics, sustainability, and social justice. The student experience is invigorated by real-world learning opportunities across the city of Los Angeles and beyond – internships, industry mentors, business case competitions, global conferences, networking events, and more. CBA is powered by its mission to advance knowledge and develop business leaders with moral courage and creative confidence to be a force for good in the global community. To learn more, visit cba.lmu.edu.

Media Contact

Anil Malhotra, Safebox LLC, 1 3108237560, [email protected], www.safeboxllc.com

SOURCE Safebox LLC