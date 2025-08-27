Safebox CEO Anil Malhotra Named to Advisory Council at Loyola Marymount University's College of Business Administration

Loyola Marymount University's College of Business Administration has appointed Safebox CEO Anil Malhotra to its Information Systems and Business Analytics (ISBA) and Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) Advisory Council. Southern California is home to more than 20,000 middle-market companies — many of which face the challenge of Fortune 500–level complexity with fewer resources and tighter IT budgets. Malhotra brings more than 25 years of experience leading global transformation initiatives at Airbnb, Mattel, DIRECTV, and private equity- and venture-backed firms. His expertise spans IT cost reduction, digital transformation, managed services, finance operations outsourcing (AP/AR, bookkeeping), post-merger integration, and offshore staffing. At Safebox, Malhotra partners with CFOs to deliver back-office efficiency, technology cost optimization, and scalable global operations. In his advisory role, he will contribute insights to ensure LMU's programs remain aligned with the evolving needs of business leaders, private equity operators, and finance executives.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern California is home to more than 20,000 middle-market companies, according to the National Center for the Middle Market – a vital engine of the region's economy and a sector facing increasing pressure to innovate with leaner resources. To help prepare graduates to tackle these challenges, Safebox CEO Anil Malhotra has joined Loyola Marymount University's Information Systems and Business Analytics (ISBA) and Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) Advisory Council.
Malhotra has led global transformation initiatives at Airbnb, Mattel, and DIRECTV, as well as for private equity- and venture-backed companies across multiple industries. His work spans technology strategy, operational restructuring, M&A integration, and finance operations outsourcing – experience he will bring to LMU's students, particularly those preparing for leadership roles in complex, high-growth environments.
"Southern California's middle-market companies face the same complexity as the Fortune 500, but with less capital, less margin for error, and more to prove," Malhotra said. "At LMU, I want to help prepare leaders who can close the gap between vision and execution — building systems and analytics that drive decisions, move faster than the competition, and deliver results you can measure in the P&L."
As a member of the ISBA/MSBA Advisory Council, Malhotra will contribute industry insights to help keep LMU's business analytics programs aligned with market needs, offer real-world perspectives on industry challenges, and support opportunities for students to engage with the operational realities of scaling companies.
About Safebox LLC
Safebox partners with mid-market and enterprise clients to solve CFO-critical challenges in IT and finance operations — from eliminating costly inefficiencies to ensuring complex initiatives deliver tangible returns. The firm provides IT transformation, managed services, and finance operations outsourcing that reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and enable complex project execution globally. To learn more, visit safeboxllc.com.
About LMU College of Business Administration
For nearly a century, the College of Business Administration at Loyola Marymount University has built a national reputation for developing impactful leaders and bold innovators. CBA is known for its top-ranked programs, academic rigor, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to business ethics, sustainability, and social justice. The student experience is invigorated by real-world learning opportunities across the city of Los Angeles and beyond – internships, industry mentors, business case competitions, global conferences, networking events, and more. CBA is powered by its mission to advance knowledge and develop business leaders with moral courage and creative confidence to be a force for good in the global community. To learn more, visit cba.lmu.edu.
