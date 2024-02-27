SafeDose Adds Pediatric Education Resources to its Acute Care Medication Safety Software

ED leaders can use these resources to fill in the educational gaps for new nurses, onboarding education, and for in-services and skills practice in between PALS and ENPC for the more experienced nurses. Post this

The SafeDose Pediatric Education Resources include comprehensive simulation planners, quick visual in-service sheets, and brief videos on where to find further point-of-care and educational content within the SafeDose software. Pediatric areas covered by these tools include asthma, bronchiolitis, croup, and sepsis. New categories, including pediatric triage, shock, anaphylaxis, and seizures are planned for upcoming release.

"This set of resources, developed by our experienced nursing staff, was designed to help hospital educators tasked with training their staff in the specifics of caring for pediatric patients in the ED," said John Gobron, CEO of SafeDose, Inc. "Outside of children's specialty hospitals and dedicated pediatric EDs, there is often limited information or expertise available for developing training programs specific to pediatric medication administration. We are excited to offer this detailed training curriculum and related point-of-care tools to our SafeDose software customers."

The SafeDose suite of reference tools provides clinicians with the peace of mind that pediatric medications are being delivered safely. SafeDose simplifies medication administration by eliminating weight-based and other manual calculations and providing the proper dose, dilution, delivery time, and dangers of every drug. SafeDose provides a double check to ensure the right drug is properly delivered to every patient, every time. SafeDose is currently in use at 417 facilities, including the top community, academic, for-profit, and children's hospitals in the US.

As part of the the release of this important addition to the SafeDose suite of pediatric medication safety products, SafeDose is offering unlimited access to the complete asthma education & dosing bundle at no charge for pilot use for any hospital that signs up before May 1, 2024. This bundle includes access to the asthma section within the SafeDose software, asthma Readiness Resources, and asthma Education Resources.

Click here to sign up for this free offer or contact Amanda Simmons BSN, RN, CPEN at [email protected] to schedule a demo.

