Safeguard Global Establishes New Chief Customer Officer Role and Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Enhance Client-Centric Innovation and Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safeguard Global, pioneers of how businesses manage their global teams, announced today strategic leadership changes designed to strengthen its commitment to clients and drive its growth trajectory. These changes reflect the company's focus on customer success, operational excellence and innovation, according to CEO Bjorn Reynolds.

"In a rapidly changing world of work, we've listened closely to our customers," said Reynolds. "Modern customers are lean, agile and focused on optimizing their workforce. They need a partner who can help them achieve their goals and deliver a truly global experience. To that end, we're delighted to have created the role of chief customer officer to focus on the current and future needs of our customers, from the C-suite to their employees."

In line with its client-focused approach, Safeguard Global has appointed Brian Dames, currently executive president responsible for customer experience, customer success, marketing and sales, to the newly created position of chief customer officer. In this pivotal role, Brian will focus exclusively on the customer experience. He will lead efforts to enhance platform adoption, improve satisfaction and ensure Safeguard Global delivers seamless, value-driven solutions.

"Brian has been focused on serving customers for nearly a year," added Reynolds. "His appointment represents our dedication to elevating the customer experience and driving long-term success for our clients," said Reynolds. "We're ensuring they have the support needed to navigate the future of work with confidence."

Safeguard Global has also named Lisa Farrar as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Lisa will lead the company's global marketing efforts, focusing on expanding its brand presence, driving demand generation and reinforcing client engagement to support continued growth.

Lisa brings over 15 years of experience in strategic marketing leadership, having previously served as chief marketing officer at Sphera, a Blackstone portfolio company, where she was instrumental in driving global expansion. Her experience leading growth strategy at CARS.com, Cox Automotive and Nissan further strengthens her ability to amplify Safeguard Global's market reach and deliver value to clients worldwide.

"It's an exciting time to join Safeguard Global as we continue to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of a rapidly changing workforce," said Farrar. "I'm thrilled to lead our marketing strategy and deepen the connection between our brand and our clients."

Commenting on Lisa's appointment, Reynolds said, "Safeguard Global is in a period of growth. Lisa's wealth of B2B and B2C experience will enable us to get even closer to our clients, understand their specific needs and deliver solutions that make a real impact. Lisa's ability to connect with customers and develop impactful strategies will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth."

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global is committed to helping organizations and workers thrive in the global economy. Backed by an intelligent technology platform and local expertise, Safeguard Global delivers tailored solutions to manage workforces and scale operations. Safeguard Global helps organizations recruit, hire, pay and manage talent anywhere in the world, ensuring customer satisfaction remains at the center of everything they do.

