Safeguard Global Pay Elevated to Workday Top Tier Platinum Innovation Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safeguard Global Pay, a leading global managed payroll provider, today announced it was named a Platinum Innovation Partner with Workday, Inc., a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. As the only global payroll partner to attain Platinum Innovation Partner, Safeguard Global Pay seamlessly connects with Workday and standardizes payroll data and processes, streamlining and unifying everything into one platform and one process for customers in over 170 countries.

"The Platinum Innovation Partner distinction is a great recognition of our significant experience and expertise collaborating with Workday. The depth and breadth of the partnership means we will be able to align our product roadmaps to deliver the latest value as soon as it is available," said Tristan Woods, Chief Product Officer at Safeguard Global Pay. "Ultimately, we can eliminate spreadsheets, provide full end-to-end payroll process visibility for all countries, and bring an API-led approach to human capital management (HCM) integrations with Workday. Together, we are making it easier for our customers to adopt and realize the benefits of integrating HR and Payroll."

As the sole Workday-only global payroll partner, Safeguard Global Pay introduced a new suite of integrations, the Global Payroll Suite for Workday, that enables payroll management directly within Workday's Global Payroll Connect. These APIs, developed through the company's deep collaboration with Workday, are designed to offer customers greater efficiency, accuracy, and a unified user experience—all within the Workday environment. The new integrations include:

Global Payroll Hub: Seamless Integration for Enhanced Visibility: Brings customer payroll data into sharper focus within Workday. This integration enables customers to gain a real-time understanding of where each of your payrolls stands in the processing cycle. With direct links to specific locations within our Global Unity platform, the connection between Workday and Safeguard Global has never been more seamless.

Additional Payroll Data (APD) and Event-Driven Integration (EDI): Streamlining Data Collection: The new APD and EDI integrations take the complexity out of collecting essential local payroll data. Traditionally, country-specific payroll information not stored natively in Workday had to be collected from new employees manually through templates. With this new integration, Safeguard Global can now automatically request this data from Workday administrators or employees directly, whenever there's a new hire.

Data Changes on Demand (DCOD): Real-Time Payroll Precision: The Data Changes on Demand (DCOD) integration revolutionizes how payroll data is managed. Replacing the traditional file-based integrations that have relied on scheduled batch data exports, DCOD introduces a REST API that allows Safeguard Global to query specific data whenever it's needed—whether for a single employee or an entire pay group.

External Payroll Results (ExPR) and Payslips and Documents Integration: Enhanced Data Consistency: As part of the ongoing innovation, the ExPR and Payslips/Documents integration is transitioning to the Workday web service, which supports the Global Payroll Connect API. This move ensures a more robust, reliable approach to managing payroll data between Workday and Safeguard Global and further removes the reliance on file-based integrations.

The new integrations underscore Safeguard Global Pay's dedication to delivering innovative payroll solutions that meet the needs of global organizations. This announcement also comes on the heels of the company's recently expanded partnership with Workday, which enables sales teams to collaborate more closely to sell Safeguard Global Pay's Global Payroll Suite for Workday and provide Workday certified global payroll integrations.

About Safeguard Global Pay

Safeguard Global Pay manages, accelerates and scales payroll for organizations around the world. We deliver a unified client experience through a global community of local payroll experts, partners, and an agile platform, for accurate, compliant, complete and timely pay with every cycle. As a leading global managed payroll provider, we offer certified, bi-directional integrations with Workday for a consistent and optimized experience. Seamlessly integrate HR and payroll data around the world, gain comprehensive insights to labor costs, and ensure maximum engagement with Workday.

