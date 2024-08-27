Safeguard Global Pay Expands Strategic Payroll Partnership with Workday

Safeguard Global Pay will be early adopters of Workday payroll innovation, and a key partner for joint go-to-market activities with Workday

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safeguard Global Pay, a leading global managed payroll provider, today announced an expanded partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. The expanded partnership will enable Safeguard Global Pay to collaborate more closely with Workday sales teams to sell Safeguard Global Pay's Global Payroll Suite and provide Workday certified global payroll integrations.

As part of a select group of companies within the Workday partner ecosystem, this expanded partnership will allow Safeguard Global Pay to pioneer new products and features within the Workday platform to help maximize joint customers' payroll experience in Workday. The joint go-to-market activities will help expand market opportunities for both companies across regions.

"Our expanded partnership with Workday solidifies Safeguard Global Pay as a leading global managed payroll provider for the Workday ecosystem," said Neil Carpenter, EVP Alliances and Solution Consulting at Safeguard Global Pay. "Our award-winning technology and dedication to providing exceptional service have paved the way for a dynamic partnership with Workday."

By leveraging the robust Workday platform, Safeguard Global Pay can help provide its clients with seamless data management, unified processing visibility, and modern methods for data exchange. With the expanded partnership, Safeguard Global Pay will offer more flexible payroll features tailored to customer needs, while streamlining and unifying the experience for prospects and potential customers.

"Safeguard Global Pay has been a dedicated partner to Workday for a long time," said Mark David, vice president of partner innovation, Workday. "With Safeguard Global Pay now as a strategic partner, we can jointly provide organizations around the globe with a more cohesive payroll experience from a committed team of payroll experts and innovators. We are excited to evolve our partnership to continue to serve our joint customers."

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.safeguardglobal.com/workday-integration-partner/.

About Safeguard Global Pay

Safeguard Global Pay is a leading global managed payroll provider, offering certified, bi-directional integrations with Workday. Seamlessly integrate HR and payroll data around the world, gain comprehensive insights to labor costs, and ensure maximum engagement with Workday.

Lindsay Mahaney, Safeguard Global Pay, 4197649705

