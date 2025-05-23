SafeGuard Privacy Appoints Andy Hepburn as General Counsel

Hepburn Brings Deep Legal and Privacy Expertise from Fortune 500 and Tech Startups to Fuel SafeGuard Privacy's Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeGuard Privacy today announced the appointment of Andy Hepburn as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer. Hepburn is a renowned corporate legal executive with a diverse background spanning Fortune 500 companies and high-tech startups. SafeGuard Privacy co-founder and general counsel Wayne Matus will continue with SafeGuard Privacy as Data Protection Officer and General Counsel Emeritus.

Hepburn brings broad expertise in corporate legal affairs with a deep focus on high-tech legal issues, including digital media, privacy and data protection, intellectual property protection, licensing, e-commerce, and technology sales and distribution to SafeGuard Privacy. His responsibilities will span legal strategy and compliance, risk management, corporate governance, contract negotiation and management, intellectual property protection, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and public advocacy.

"Andy is a widely revered legal and strategic growth champion with a proven record of delivering significant impact through business and legal strategy. His decision to join our leadership team is a huge win for SafeGuard Privacy and the clients we serve," said SafeGuard Privacy Founder and CEO Richy Glassberg.

SafeGuard Privacy's clients include global brands and agencies, publishers, AdTech and MarTech, and healthcare companies that are responsible for managing compliance and vendor compliance across an ever-changing world of privacy and AI regulation. SafeGuard Privacy's platform powers the IAB Diligence Platform, which provides a set of standardized privacy diligence questions specially designed for participants in the digital advertising industry. It is also partnered with BBB National Programs, an independent non-profit organization that oversees more than a dozen national industry self-regulation programs. This past April, the company released the first Multistate Substantial Compliance Assessment (MSCA). The MSCA slashes the complexity of multistate compliance by up to 90%, giving businesses a single high-bar assessment for compliance across every US state with consumer data protections.

"I could not have joined SafeGuard Privacy at a more exciting time," said Hepburn. "What Wayne and the legal team have already accomplished since day one is incredible, but now is the time of great need. AI and the tsunami of ever-changing laws and best practices pose both massive opportunities and substantial risks. Our collective job here is to innovate and deliver at the pace our clients require so they can capitalize on the best that privacy compliance innovation can deliver. I am excited for the charge."

In addition to serving as General Counsel for SafeGuard Privacy, Hepburn is also the co-founder of Neolaw, a legal services firm that advises companies on global legal, privacy and security compliance issues and supports their complex commercial transactions. Previously, Hepburn held General Counsel positions and other top legal leadership roles at Sizmek, Sony Mobile, EquaTerra, Liaison Technologies and Georgia-Pacific.

Throughout his career journey, Hepburn has helped the companies he led grow while effectively managing risk through strategic legal protections. His specialties include digital media and advertising, privacy, technology development and licensing, e-commerce transactions, professional services contracting, and supplier sourcing and governance.

About SafeGuard Privacy

SafeGuard Privacy is the only privacy compliance solution purpose-built for companies that use consumer data. It's the first legal assessment and vendor management platform for top global brands, publishers, and AdTech. We power the IAB Diligence Platform and provide the backbone to BBB National Programs CARU SafeHarbor. Industry-specific, comprehensive, and fully auditable, we make it easy for buyers and sellers to accelerate growth while staying ahead of fast-changing privacy risks. For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

