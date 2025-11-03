SafeGuard Privacy Unveils Privacy Assist™ AI -- First Legal-Grade AI for Privacy Compliance at Scale

"Privacy Assist™ AI is the breakthrough privacy teams have been waiting for — it automates the grind, delivers instant accuracy, and gives teams back their time." — Richy Glassberg, CEO and Co-Founder, SafeGuard Privacy Post this

Automating the Compliance Burden

Privacy Assist™ AI launches as part of a new suite of tools designed to eliminate bottlenecks in privacy operations.

Privacy Assist™ AI helps complete SafeGuard Privacy and IAB Diligence Platform assessments using company documentation and policies.

Privacy Assist™ RFI enables users to upload any third-party privacy RFI and automatically generate accurate responses based on existing assessments, with exportable results for client and partner review. Launching December 2025.

Privacy Assist™ Vendor, which will scan vendor documents, identify compliance gaps, and deliver an overall risk profile before a full review is needed. Launching December 2025.

Together, these tools help teams overcome the growing volume of privacy assessments and diligence requests — a workload that has scaled far beyond what most compliance departments can manage manually.

"Privacy teams are facing unprecedented volumes of requests and assessments, making it difficult to stay ahead," said Laurent Teyssandier, Group Data Protection Officer at Criteo. "Privacy Assist™ AI will provide us with a practical way to streamline this work, helping teams complete tasks faster without sacrificing accuracy or control and while maintaining the rigor and transparency that define our approach."

Trusted by Industry Leaders

SafeGuard Privacy supports compliance programs for Fortune 100 companies, leading advertisers, agency holding groups, and publishers. It powers the IAB Diligence Platform, establishing it as the trusted standard for privacy compliance and vendor diligence in digital advertising and marketing.

Analyst forecasts show that global spending on data privacy and security compliance continues to grow rapidly, reaching tens of billions of dollars annually as new state, federal, and international regulations emerge. As this demand accelerates, SafeGuard Privacy's Privacy Assist™ AI provides the only domain-specific, legally grounded AI designed to help companies meet compliance obligations with speed, accuracy, and transparency.

About SafeGuard Privacy

SafeGuard Privacy is the only privacy compliance solution purpose-built for companies that use consumer data. It is the first legal assessment and vendor management platform for leading global brands, publishers, and AdTech, and it powers the IAB Diligence Platform. Industry-specific, comprehensive, and fully auditable, SafeGuard Privacy now includes Privacy Assist™, the first privacy-specific AI that helps compliance and legal teams complete assessments and RFIs faster with full transparency and accuracy. SafeGuard Privacy makes it easy for buyers and sellers to accelerate growth while staying ahead of fast-changing privacy risks.

For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

