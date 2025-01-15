SafeGuard Privacy Unveils the First Comprehensive Multi-State Sensitive Data Assessment

The new assessment consolidates the requirements of US States and eliminates overlap to help companies mitigate high-risk obligations and reduce costs

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeGuard Privacy has launched the first Multi-State Sensitive Data Assessment. This solution is designed to help brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech companies dramatically reduce the heightened cost and risk of handling sensitive data.

Requirements surrounding sensitive data are intricate and continually evolving. The patchwork of US state privacy laws makes it complicated and time-consuming for companies to manage.

"The FTC and Attorneys General have made it very clear that sensitive data is their number one priority for enforcement," said Future of Privacy Forum Chief Executive Officer Jules Polonetsky. "Businesses that can show they have effective systems and reviews in place to review and assess sensitive data are well positioned to demonstrate best efforts at compliance."

SafeGuard Privacy's new Multi-State Sensitive Data Assessment consolidates over 800 sensitive data requirements under multiple laws into a single assessment, eliminating duplication of effort while effectively capturing the nuances. It is substantially faster and easier to comply with the obligations once they are consolidated. Just as important, vendor diligence is also streamlined and standardized with a single simplified assessment across all your vendors.

Sensitive data represents one of the highest privacy risks for businesses. Collection and usage of "Sensitive Data," including consumer health data, must be handled appropriately.

The demand for the assessment is driven by increased regulatory scrutiny of companies' sensitive data practices and the potential significant costs and/or risks associated with non-compliance. Non-compliance with the specific sensitive data requirements of privacy laws, such as the Colorado Privacy Act, the Connecticut Data Privacy Act, and Washington's My Health My Data Act, can also jeopardize consumer trust and brand reputation.

"Sensitive data is high-risk, complex, and incredibly hard to manage," said Richy Glassberg, Co-Founder and CEO of SafeGuard Privacy. "We've consolidated everything into one assessment that makes compliance easier, more efficient, and more scalable."

The Multi-State Sensitive Data Assessment enables users to:

Mitigate significant reputational and enforcement risks by addressing over 800 sensitive data obligations across all U.S. state laws via a single assessment of just over 100 questions.

Answer multiple-choice questions crafted by SafeGuard Privacy's legal experts, complemented by relevant commentary and legal citations for optimal responses.

Standardize high-risk vendor diligence across your vendors or share the assessment with all of your partners.

Richy Glassberg noted, "Our platform was created to help privacy teams save time and be more efficient. This Multi-State Sensitive Data Assessment is the first launch of our new consolidated assessments, which bring together requirements across the state privacy laws in one place, eliminating duplication of effort state by state. We started with sensitive data as the highest strategic risk facing companies that collect and share personal data. It's also helped us define our product roadmap and how we might use AI within our platform to boost further efficiency for those managing privacy risk."

The Multi-State Sensitive Data Assessment is available to SafeGuard Privacy and IAB Diligence Platform customers at an additional cost. To learn more, please visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

Media Contact

Lana McGilvray, Purpose Worldwide, 1 512.970.8310, [email protected], https://www.purposenorthamerica.com/

Matt Anderson, SafeGuard Privacy, 1 9174074047, [email protected], SafeGuard Privacy

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE SafeGuard Privacy