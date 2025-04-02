SafeGuard Privacy's New Multistate Substantial Compliance Assessment Simplifies the Way Businesses Manage the Patchwork of US State Privacy Regulation

"State regulators are now prioritizing enforcement of their privacy laws, and using SafeGuard Privacy's solution is significantly more affordable than incurring fines and brand damage from being on the wrong side of these new regulations." - Ben Isaacson Post this

The release of SafeGuard Privacy's multistate assessment has been embraced by privacy leads at the enterprise brands the company serves and leading privacy attorneys and firms responsible for ensuring their U.S.-based clients are compliant.

"I can't tell you how many conversations I have each week with clients concerned about state-specific risks and how tough it is to keep up with the changes," said Ben Isaacson, a veteran privacy attorney and the former executive director of the Association of Interactive Marketing. "SafeGuard Privacy's new US multistate assessment ends those headaches by giving businesses a singular assessment that consolidates the state obligations and reduces the workload for privacy teams struggling to keep up. State regulators are now prioritizing enforcement of their privacy laws. SafeGuard Privacy's solution is significantly more affordable than incurring fines and brand damage from being on the wrong side of these new regulations."

"Privacy regulation in the US has become pure chaos," said Richy Glassberg, Co-Founder & CEO of SafeGuard Privacy. "Our focus had been to help customers manage privacy through assessments for each US state to ensure comprehensive compliance. However, we cracked the code on setting a high bar standard and creating a single assessment for all US states with privacy laws. It's going to make vendor diligence so much easier for both sides of the partnership."

The MSCA will be continuously updated to include new laws and regulation changes as they are passed so that customers can work more efficiently to reduce privacy risks and customers will be notified if they need to review their compliance.

What Makes SafeGuard Privacy's Multistate Substantial Compliance Assessment Essential?

It takes the high-bar approach to US compliance many companies are adopting, with a single assessment covering all US states with privacy laws.

It will be dynamically updated as new state laws go into effect and/or regulations change.

Customers are notified when changes occur/ their attention is required.

It filters out dquestions that are irrelevant for some businesses (such as children's or consumer health data requirements) to reduce unnecessary work.

It saves users days to weeks of time.

It reduces the costs and resources needed to manage the process.

It streamlines vendor diligence for both sides of the ad transaction and eases the burden of information sharing.

It makes it easier to benchmark vendors.

SafeGuard Privacy believes its new solution will create a massive shift in how businesses manage US state compliance going forward as its clients continue to pioneer the future of privacy.

About SafeGuard Privacy

SafeGuard Privacy is the only privacy compliance solution purpose-built for companies that use consumer data. It's the first legal assessment and vendor management platform for top global brands, publishers, and AdTech. We power the IAB Diligence Platform and provide the backbone to the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the BBB National Programs CARU SafeHarbor. Industry-specific, comprehensive, and fully auditable, we make it easy for buyers and sellers to accelerate growth while staying ahead of fast-changing privacy risks. For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

