Safeguarding your home from water damage while on vacation, tips from the Pismo Beach water damage company

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It might be winter, but thoughts are turning to vacations regardless of the weather. Now is a good time to inspect for conditions that might lead to water damage while away from home, and the Pismo Beach water damage remediation team from SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande has a checklist to help.

The excitement of planning a vacation can sometimes overshadow the importance of ensuring that the home is safeguarded against potential water damage. Returning from a relaxing trip to find a flooded living room or a burst pipe can turn post-vacation bliss into a nightmare. To avoid such unpleasant surprises, it's crucial to implement a pre-vacation checklist that focuses on preventing water damage. Here are some steps to safeguard the home before embarking on the next family adventure.

Inspect and repair leaks. The first item on the pre-vacation checklist should be a thorough inspection of the home for any existing leaks. Check for dripping faucets, loose connections, and visible water stains. Addressing these issues before leaving can prevent minor leaks from escalating into major problems. Tighten loose connections, replace faulty washers, and enlist the help of a plumber if needed.

Clear gutters and downspouts. Blocked gutters and downspouts can lead to water overflow, causing potential damage to your home's foundation and exterior. Before heading out, clear any debris from gutters and downspouts to allow proper drainage. This simple task can go a long way in preventing water accumulation on the roof and around the home.

Turn off the water supply. One of the most effective ways to prevent water damage during your vacation is to turn off the main water supply while on vacation. This ensures that no water is flowing through the pipes, significantly reducing the risk of leaks or bursts. Additionally, shut off the water supply to individual appliances like washing machines and dishwashers. The Pismo Beach water damage specialists recommend that if someone is taking care of lawn, gardens, and landscaping during your absence, make sure they know how to turn the main water supply on and off.

Check appliances and water heater. Inspect all household appliances that use water, such as the refrigerator, dishwasher, and washing machine, for any signs of leaks or malfunctions. If leaks are discovered, address them promptly. Additionally, set the water heater to its vacation mode or lower the temperature to conserve energy and reduce the risk of malfunctions.

Invest in smart home technology. Embrace the convenience of smart home technology to monitor and control potential water-related issues remotely. Smart water sensors can alert to leaks or abnormal water levels, allowing immediate action. Some systems even allow the water supply to be shut off remotely, providing an extra layer of protection.

Inform a trusted neighbor or friend. Communication is key to ensuring the safety of the home during a vacation. Inform a trusted neighbor or friend about travel plans and provide them with a spare key. Ask them to check on the home periodically, especially after heavy rains or storms. Having someone reliable keeping an eye on your property can help identify and address potential water damage before it becomes a major problem.

The Pismo Beach water damage specialists believe that prevention is the best measure. But, if coming home from vacation is met with a wet floor, a flooded bathroom or mold growing in the laundry room, SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande can be there to clean up and restore the home to its original condition.

SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande is locally owned and operated and is part of the local community. They are also part of a national network of over 2200 SERVPRO national franchises and special disaster recovery teams.

The Pismo Beach team consists of water damage specialists who get started promptly to dry the home and get it back to pre-water-damage condition. Properly restoring a home or business after a water damage event requires specialized equipment and products. This advanced equipment helps to remove the water, even hidden moisture, quickly and efficiently. The structure is then dried with powerful dehumidifiers. Finally, the technicians clean the affected area with professional-grade cleaning and sanitizing agents.

