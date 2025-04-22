SafeLogic and Tychon LLC (TYCHON) Announce Joint Solution to Accelerate Cryptographic Discovery and Remediation for Quantum Readiness

Together, we give security teams the ability to automatically detect vulnerable cryptographic implementations and instantly replace them with validated, quantum-safe alternatives — no code changes required. Post this

"Discovery alone doesn't reduce risk. Our partnership with TYCHON turns insight into action," said Evgeny Gervis, CEO of SafeLogic. "Together, we give security teams the ability to automatically detect vulnerable cryptographic implementations and instantly replace them with validated, quantum-safe alternatives — no code changes required."

The joint solution leverages TYCHON's advanced cryptographic analytics and PQ Readiness Dashboard to detect insecure or outdated cryptographic algorithms in TLS connections and other cryptographic assets. Once discovered, TYCHON's remediation engine seamlessly integrates SafeLogic's drop-in FIPS-validated cryptographic libraries, including hybrid post-quantum cipher suites, into the target system.

"Cryptography quietly protects the intricate connections between devices, networks, and applications in today's digital ecosystems. While its importance is widely recognized, it often remains hidden within enterprise environments—making it difficult to identify and sometimes overwhelming for operations teams to manage," said Eric P. Whittleton, President of TYCHON. "With SafeLogic, we're simplifying both visibility and management, enabling a continuous, lifecycle-driven approach to cryptographic modernization."

Key Benefits of the Joint Solution

Automated Discovery: TYCHON continuously identifies quantum-vulnerable algorithms and certificates across endpoints and servers.

Seamless Remediation: SafeLogic's cryptographic libraries replace insecure implementations without disrupting application code.

Policy-Defined Crypto -Agility: Organizations can adopt hybrid or PQ-only modes and rapidly adapt to evolving standards, seamlessly deploying and enforcing their policies for cryptographic use without making any changes to application code.

Compliance-Ready: Supports requirements under NSM-10, NIST SP 800-208, and FIPS 140-3.

Lifecycle Visibility: Continuous monitoring and validation of cryptographic posture through TYCHON's enterprise dashboard.

Availability

The joint SafeLogic + TYCHON solution is available immediately and can be purchased through Carahsoft, a trusted government IT solutions provider and distributor. Federal agencies and partners can take advantage of Carahsoft's contract vehicles and procurement support to simplify acquisition and deployment.

This integrated capability empowers federal agencies, critical infrastructure providers, and regulated enterprises to get ahead of the post-quantum curve — and build a foundation for long-term crypto-agility and digital trust.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.safelogic.com, www.tychon.io, or www.carahsoft.com.

About SafeLogic

Founded in 2012, SafeLogic is a premier provider of cryptographic solutions that enable enduring privacy and trust in the ever-changing digital world. SafeLogic's CryptoComply FIPS 140 validated cryptographic software modules support a broad range of platforms, programming languages, and operating environments. With its FIPS Validation-as-a-Service offering, SafeLogic expedites the delivery of FIPS 140 certificates for its CryptoComply customers. It then keeps those certificates active over time via a unique white-glove managed service that provides both software support and certification maintenance. CryptoComply is also the basis for SafeLogic's post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities, which include PQC algorithms, PQ TLS support, discovery, crypto-agility, and hybrid deployments. For more information, go to www.safelogic.com.

About Tychon

Tychon LLC was founded by former U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity experts with the mission to deliver actionable gold-source security and systems data at speed, scale and in real time. For more information about Tychon and its work in cryptographic security, visit https://tychon.io.

Media Contact

Evgeny Gervis, SafeLogic, 1 8444362797, [email protected], www.safelogic.com

Aaron Faulkner, Tychon LLC, 1 7032014009, [email protected], tychon.io

SOURCE SafeLogic