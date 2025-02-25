SafeLogic Announces General Availability for CryptoComply PQ TLS

Making TLS connections quantum-resistant to secure data in transit without an entire ecosystem switch is a quick win for organizations and vendors migrating to PQC. CryptoComply PQ TLS makes this possible today. Post this

Key capabilities of CryptoComply PQ TLS include:

Drop-in replacement for OpenSSL 3.x based implementation of TLS 1.3 installs in minutes

Pure PQ mode enables quantum-resistant TLS connections

Hybrid mode combines PQC and classical algorithms for FIPS 140-3 compliance and defense-in-depth

Backward compatibility mode simplifies PQC migrations by working with non-PQC endpoints

SafeLogic benchmarks show its implementation of ML-KEM is 20% faster than PKI

Policy-based crypto -agility allows algorithm changes without any code changes

"Making TLS connections quantum-resistant to secure data in transit without an entire ecosystem switch is a quick win for organizations and vendors migrating to PQC. CryptoComply PQ TLS makes this possible today," said Evgeny Gervis, SafeLogic CEO. "Featuring the first CAVP-certified implementation of the ML-KEM algorithm available from a major cryptographic software provider, CryptoComply PQ TLS is a commercial-grade implementation backed by our enterprise-class support."

Transport Level Security (TLS) is an ideal starting point for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration. Used extensively both across the Internet and on private networks, TLS handshakes use quantum-vulnerable asymmetric (public key) cryptography. Even without sufficiently strong quantum computers to break PKI today, organizations using TLS to transport sensitive data with long lifespans are vulnerable to 'harvest now, decrypt later' (HNDL) attacks. TLS is a highly robust protocol with seamless backward compatibility with classical-only algorithms if one endpoint is not yet PQC-ready, so PQC migration does not have to be all-or-none.

CryptoComply PQ TLS is now available for download on multiple platforms, including Linux, Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS. For more information on this new product, see the SafeLogic website, contact your existing SafeLogic representative, or email [email protected].

About SafeLogic

Founded in 2012, SafeLogic is a premier provider of cryptographic solutions that enable enduring privacy and trust in the ever-changing digital world. SafeLogic's CryptoComply FIPS 140 validated cryptographic software modules support a broad range of platforms, programming languages, and operating environments. With its FIPS Validation-as-a-Service offering, SafeLogic expedites the delivery of FIPS 140 certificates for its CryptoComply customers. It then keeps those certificates active over time via a unique white-glove managed service that provides both software support and certification maintenance. CryptoComply is also the basis for SafeLogic's post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities, which include PQC algorithms, PQ TLS support, discovery, crypto-agility, and hybrid deployments. For more information, go to www.safelogic.com.

Media Contact

Mike Donaldson, SafeLogic, Inc., 1 3035700315, [email protected], www.safelogic.com

SOURCE SafeLogic, Inc.